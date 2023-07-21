WAR ON FARLEY

PRIME MINISTER Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday he has been “abused” by the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and in seeking legal advice, will leave no stone unturned to determine whether he is guilty of “witness tampering”.
Rowley announced at a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, that he is now receiving legal advice and has instructed Attorney General Reginald Armour to look into whether Augustine acted outside the Constitution on Wednesday.
Describing the matter as a “national emergency”, Rowley said Augustine has “placed himself above the law” and legal counsel will be examining the extent to which the chief secretary may be in breach of the Constitution.
The PM has also warned that parliamentary privilege does not apply to the THA, and questioned whether Farley acted beyond the THA Act when he brought a “stranger” into the house to cast aspersions against the Government and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
“I have instructed the Attorney General to obtain serious legal advice on the way forward on this matter,” Rowley stated.
“I will tell you, as far as I am concerned, my eyes are not lying to me. I know what I’ve seen. I have seen witness tampering and I have seen attempting to pervert the course of justice. But that’s for the court to decide.”
Augustine, on Wednesday, called a special plenary meeting of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), where he played recordings he admitted had been secretly taped, of a “whistleblower” claiming he had been bribed to help bring Augustine down and embarrass his administration.
The issue was linked to a leaked audio recording, where a voice purported to be Augustine’s was among those appearing to encourage the use of THA resources for social media propaganda.
The court will decide
Following a raid on his house this week, Augustine said the TTPS was taking instructions from Rowley, and that Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher was part of a conspiracy against him.
The whistleblower was later identified as Akil Abdullah, whom the PM said, on Wednesday, he had “never met” before and had no prior knowledge of.
However, Rowley said yesterday he knew the man was part of a police investigation.
Calling himself a “non-lawyer”, Rowley said Augustine “does not have the right to do what he did”, in giving “voice” and “exposure” to a stranger in the Assembly. He said the matter was no longer between him and Augustine but was now one for the courts.
Responding to media later, Rowley said the Government would not be taking any other action to oust Augustine and the way forward was to be determined by the courts.
The PM expressed shock at Augustine’s actions, and criticised Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for supporting the chief secretary.
Rowley said Augustine’s actions were intended to obstruct the course of justice.
“This attempt to slander me is now a police matter, as far as I know, and I would expect the police to do their job without fear or favour, without malice and without ill-will, as I do,” Rowley said.
On Augustine’s allegations, Rowley denied “every syllable”, called the chief secretary’s actions “reckless” and later promised to resign if there is any evidence of wrongdoing against him.
He also accused Augustine of slandering the TTPS, saying he was very concerned as to how the allegations impact public perception of the Service. The PM has also denied instructing the TTPS against Augustine, but later called on the Service to investigate every person involved what he called a “production” on Wednesday.
Violation
of privilege
Rowley said Augustine, on Wednesday, “pled guilty” to witness tampering in front of the country, stating: “What he would have done and he has not been accused of is, taking personal steps by his production of that situation, to suborn testimony to undermine an ongoing police investigation where he is a person on the investigation with serious charges likely or possible to come his way.”
Rowley said action will also be taken by People’s National Movement (PNM) Minority Leader in the THA, Kelvon Morris against presiding officer Abby Taylor, who allowed the recording to be shown publicly in the Chamber.
“It violated every tenant of the existence of privilege and the use of privilege in a House of Parliament or debate in any Commonwealth country,” Rowley said,
Remarkable, reckless
“It’s been a remarkable 24 hours,” the PM stated in describing Augustine’s actions as “absolutely reckless” and a “horrendous abuse of the THA and whatever modicum of privilege it may have”.
“I do not intend to leave it there,” the PM said.
“You and I can express any amount of opinions on this matter but given what the chief secretary has done yesterday in Tobago and the far-reaching consequences of his misconduct, this now will have to fall to the courts of Trinidad and Tobago to determine what is right, what is wrong, what is allowable and what is not, in the country of Trinidad and Tobago.”
Having earlier described himself as “troubled” over the incident, Rowley also said Augustine had accused the police of being “agents of the political directorate in the country”.
“That is a clear allegation,” he stated. “Unambiguous. And that could not be good for any police service.”
He claimed Augustine had sought to prevent the TTPS from conducting a “normal investigation” into the leaked tape, stating: “This is not a matter where the police is at fault. This is a matter where the police are being hurt and the country is being hurt.”
He noted Augustine’s remarks that he planned to go to a series of international bodies on the matter, and said the chief secretary had “denigrated” the investigation into the leaked tape.
Rowley said Augustine had “put himself above the law and has taken steps to ensure that he doesn’t only think he is above the law but that he acts to put himself about the law”.
He went on to make a public call on the police “to proceed to investigate any and all persons who took part in this suborning of testimony, who tampered with witnesses and who seek to undermine an ongoing police investigation. There are provisions in the law to treat with persons like that”.