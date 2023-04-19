Caricom has declared a war on guns and has called on the United States to take action to stop the illegal exportation of firearms and ammunition into the Caribbean.
A communique was issued by Caricom last night following the two-day Regional Symposium: Violence as a Public Health Issue—The Caricom Challenge at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Port of Spain.
The leaders also agreed to a 15-point plan to deal with crime which includes a ban on assault weapons in the region, except for security forces and sporting competitions.
Caricom heads noted that at the symposium, crime and violence was addressed as a public health issue and at this forum they registered their grave concern at the increase in the illegal exportation of guns from the United States of America, considered a direct threat to our democracy.
“We declare a war on guns to combat the illegal trade which provides the weapons that contribute significantly to crime and violence in our region causing death, disabilities and compromising the safety of our citizens,” stated the communique.
“We call on the United States of America to join the Caribbean in our war on guns and urgently adopt and take action to stop the illegal exportation of firearms and ammunition into the Caribbean.”
Leaders lamented the disproportionate share of their national budgets which they say they are compelled to allocate to measures to address crime, violence and national security as well as mental health and other health-related challenges that directly result from the illegal exportation of guns to the region.
Caricom leaders said the Caribbean must be a “zone of peace” and underscored its commitment to utilise all human, financial and other resources to rid the region of the scourge of illicit weapons.
Caricom plan
In the communique, Caricom heads outlined a 15-point plan of action they intend to take to deal with crime.
They stated the heads will:
1. Undertake comprehensive overhaul of the criminal justice system to address criminal terrorists with a focus on proactive management of prosecutions, sentencing and the diversion of young people at risk.
2. Strengthen regional forensic capabilities and collaboration among national forensic agencies with a view to improving the quality of evidence and speed the conduct of trials.
3. Prepare regional model legislation to bring greater harmonisation and efficiency to the development and revision of national laws.
4. Immediately and effectively implement the Caricom Arrest Warrant Treaty.
5. Augment the jurisdiction of magistrates, the consideration of defendants’ options to judge-only trials, and the intra-regional rotation of judges and magistrates to admit or foster their greater exposure.
6. Strengthen the capacity of the Regional Intelligence Fusion Centre (RIFC) to deliver its mandate through development of agreed protocols for data sharing amongst Member States.
7. Reform our education systems to empower our citizens and better enable their socio-emotional development, in recognition that the social and emotional learning of the child is as important as technical and academic achievements.
8. Agree to ban assault weapons in the region, except for security forces and sporting competitions.
9. Agree to stand with Mexico on its legal action again US gun manufacturers and retailers.
10.Establish an entity under IMPACS to assist in the containment of corruption and financial crimes, including money laundering and cybercrimes, through greater collaboration to harmonise related legislation and operational processes.
11. Empower and engage young people as positive content developers to offset the negative impact of social media and engage with the creative industries to re-engineer culturally acceptable norms.
12. Promote public awareness and education campaigns in our communities, that challenge harmful beliefs, attitudes and behaviours that contribute to crime and violence.
13.Work with all sectors and institutions to improve the equitable access to services and options for rehabilitation and reintegration into society, psychosocial support and parental education, addressing domestic violence, and integrating mental issues to treat with crime and violence.
14. Develop and implement targeted programmes and strategies to address young vulnerable youth at risk of becoming perpetrators and victims of crime.
15. Appoint an eminent person to lead and advise heads and the secretariat on further strategies and reforms and on effectively operationalising the decisions of heads.