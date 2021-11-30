‘War on prison officers’

Two down, 11 to go.
That’s the number of prison officers allegedly on a hit list created by some inmates to be killed by Christmas.
In giving this figure yesterday, the Prison Officers Association (POA) called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to urgently intervene. Speaking to the Express in Arouca, the POA said inmates have declared war on officers threatening to kill a total of 13 officers by Christmas in retaliation for being isolated in the Wayne Jackson Building (Building 13) at the Maximum Security Prison, Arouca.
POA’s general secretary (Second Division), Lester Walcott, said, “Unless they (inmates) are moved from Building 13, 13 prison officers will be killed by Christmas. That’s the word from inside Building 13. Thirteen for 13, so you see that kind of message. They say one prison officer per week but it seems to be more than one a week. They have a list of officers to kill from Building 13.”
Also speaking yesterday, POA president Ceron Richards said, “That’s the message the criminals are sending. Two officers died already, should we take them for a joke?”
The two officers referenced were Trevor Serrette and Nigel Jones, both brutally gunned down days apart.
Serrette, 48, was murdered while sitting behind the counter of a fruit and vegetable stall in Valencia last Friday. The gunman fired a total of 14 rounds at Serrette who died on the spot.
Three days later, his colleague Jones was gunned down while waiting for public transportation in Siparia while holding the hand of his six-year-old daughter.
Both officers were attached to Building 13.
The POA said the prison officers are being viewed as “soft targets” by the inmates and if nothing is done soon the killings are only going to continue.
Richards said, “We are not even at war. Prison officers are being slaughtered because war would mean there are people dying on both sides. They are being slaughtered in front of their families. They are being slaughtered in front of their kids.
“That video with Nigel Jones being slaughtered in front of his kid and his child running up and down frantic, traumatised, someone had to run and hold that child. That in itself gives a picture of what is happening to law enforcement in Trinidad and Tobago so this needs prime ministerial intervention, no lower office.”
No faith in national security
Asked how prison officers were reacting to these threats and recent killings, Richards said, “Words are very hard to come by to explain how officers are feeling at this time. It is difficult for me to find a group of words to sufficiently paint the picture of the mindset of officers at this point in time but what I can tell you, officers are not in a good psychological place, as a matter of fact, the entire Prison Service is in mourning at this point in time.”
The POA president also said that over the years the association has had several meetings with several ministers of national security and the attorney general in different governments but none yielded any results.
Richards said: “We have lost all faith in National Security. We do not believe National Security has the wherewithal to treat with the issues plaguing prison officers regarding safety and security for them being on and off duty.
“The reality is once you are attacking National Security, specifically the Prison Service, what you’re actually doing is attacking the state of Trinidad and Tobago. And we are saying in this instance, the state is not responding. The state is not responding in any significant way, in any meaningful way to arrest that type of situation.”
He said the Prime Minister can no longer sit in the background and as Chairman of the National Security Council he has to take charge in this matter. “We are asking the Prime Minister cordially to meet with us urgently and if the Prime Minister is responsible, if the Prime Minister is empathetic or sympathetic, the Prime Minister will meet with the Prison Service. Prison officers are being gunned down with impunity on the streets of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
Building 13
At present, the POA said over 100 prison officers working different shifts guarding over 70 inmates isolated in Wayne Jackson Building ,formally known as Building 13.
In July, it was reported that a number of high-profile inmates and their affiliates were transferred to the Wayne Jackson Building.
The move, back then, was said to be done to isolate the inmates and save on resources.
However, it has since caused much ruction both within and outside the prison walls.
On July 28, it was reported that inmates set mattresses on fire and locked themselves in their cells to protest the move.
In response, Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan told the media that officers had controlled the protest and ‘everything was back to normal.’
Yesterday, the POA also called on authorities to revisit the way things are done in Building 13.
Richards said, “That division has now become an area causing officers to lose their lives. The way things are being operated in that building has to be revisited. We are calling on the authorities to revisit how we go about dealing with issues in that building. Officers are continuing to lose their lives as a direct result of performing their duties in that building.”
And Walcott added, “Most of them who are in Building 13 are the leaders and heads of gangs and they are posing a direct threat in terms of the execution of prison officers as a means to gain some kind of control or sway National Security to move them out of certain situations so if National Security yields, what does that say for our nation?”
“Because these persons are not at large. These people are already in the custody of the prison and now the prison officers are the ones that paying the ultimate price because when they see prison officers are soft targets, they reach out and want to kill. How much is enough for them? Unless we push back in a meaningful way this will continue. And as a nation if this continues, we have failed in National Security because we are unable to control persons who are already incarcerated.”
When asked to describe the reaction of prisoners inside building 13 in response to the recent killings, Richards said, “We are not in a good place. We are not in a healthy place. As a matter of fact. We are not in a place indicative of a state that is going forward.”
And Walcott said after news broke of Jones’ killing on Monday, inmates in Building 13 started shouting ‘Two nil.’