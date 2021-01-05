Warehouse fire: ‘a miracle’ no one was hurt

Residents of Enterprise, Chaguanas, who on Monday watched two warehouses burn almost to the ground, in a fire that raged well into the night, yesterday described it as “a miracle” that no one was hurt.
Also miraculous, many felt, was the sudden downpour that hit the village around 2 p.m. yesterday, just as a strong south-westerly wind picked up and the blaze threatened to reignite.
Gratitude was eminent in the community surrounding the Southern Main Road area, where Alisha’s Marketing and Seumeds Ltd Poultry Equipment and Supplies were gutted by a fire that started around 5 p.m. and did not show signs of slowing down until after 10 p.m.
The compound also contains the home of the business’ owner, Ivan Seurattan, where the fire is believed to have started.
Officers attached to the Chaguanas branch of the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service (TTFS) on Monday evening evacuated several people from the compound, including an elderly man from the house where the fire is believed to have started.
Alisha’s Marketing’s warehouse stored goods related to the retail and wholesale business of household supplies and decor, as well as hardware and motor supplies.
A concern arose when Seumed’s also caught fire, as the warehouse stored medical and chemical supplies, which was the source of several explosions around 8.30 p.m. on Monday.
Up to nightfall yesterday, an acrid smog remained settled on the community and radiating out for miles, impacting residents and especially those with respiratory conditions.
The blaze was described as “a big one” by Deputy Chief Fire Officer Marlon Smith, who told the Express yesterday that while monetary losses were not yet estimated, damage to the affected properties was “substantial”.
Smith confirmed fire officers were stationed at the scene overnight, as several “fire points” had not been extinguished and there was a concern that they could reignite and affect surrounding houses.
Fire officers on the scene yesterday noted the warehouses were close together and were also close to nearby houses.
The fire had to be fought from two main points via which the compound is accessed, on the Southern Main Road as well as a short distance into Citrus Drive.
In 2017, the Seumed’s compound was also the scene of an attack on owner Brian Seurattan, who was ambushed and shot by masked men.
Smith said fire appliances from Couva, Savonetta, Tunapuna and Port of Spain were called in to assist before 6 p.m. Monday, when Chaguanas fire officers on the scene became concerned about the extent of the blaze and their water supply.
Smith said the nearest hydrant was not close enough to guarantee a steady supply and, eventually, the TTFS reached out to the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) for help.
WASA responded with a convoy of three water trucks that kept a steady pace in and out of the community, keeping the fire trucks filled.
After spreading from the home to the first warehouse, Alisha’s, the fire moved on to Seumed’s and also caused damage to some nearby homes.
This was caused by prevailing wind and weather conditions, and Smith said an investigation is now ongoing as to what caused the fire.
A person associated with Alisha’s Marketing said financial losses could be estimated at more than $10 million.
The fire smouldered all of yesterday and around 2 p.m., fire officers on the scene were dismayed to observe that the blaze appeared to be regenerating.
Activity began at once to target fire points that were coming alive but where fire officers were being blocked by debris.
They face challenges for entry points, Smith said, adding: “You don’t want to enter where a wall will fall on you.”
This would have challenged the officers, as they would have wanted to spray water directly into these points. This would affect how long the fire could smoulder for, he said.
“That was a large one,” Smith said. “Thankfully, no injuries were reported.”
Noting the rainfall that hit just as the fire was acting up again, Smith said: “Anytime rain falls, it will always assist.”
Hellish scenes
It was a hard new year blow for residents and the Enterprise business community.
Residents said yesterday they have redeveloped a “closeness” with their neighbours and community and were “heartbroken” over the disaster.
“Just terrible,” one resident said. “What a disaster for Enterprise.”
Spectators had gathered and remained on the street into Monday night as the fire spread. Residents looked for ways to assist, although the TTFS had cordoned off a quarter of a block around the affected compound and warned people about smoke inhalation.
“I don’t think we have ever seen anything like this in this area,” another elderly man said.
The flames were visible from several streets away and around 8.30 p.m., several minutes of explosions caused screaming from people gathered around.
Ambulances moved in and out, as several people had to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Citrus Drive was blockaded by the TTFS and traffic diverted off Southern Main Road via Dass Trace, while officers from Cunupia Police Station and Central Division Task Force were on site for traffic and crowd control.
People became afraid when the fire appeared not to be abating and some intermittent gusts carried large embers across the village.
“I didn’t sleep well,” said an older resident with health concerns. “A lot of people were worried, what if it catches back and spreads in the area.”
They have expressed their gratitude to the TTFS, with one resident saying: “These guys really came out here and put their all into it. This could have been a bigger disaster but the Fire Service really responded. We are extremely grateful.”