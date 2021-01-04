Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says he hopes the elderly relatives of the people who partied on No Man’s Land in Tobago at the weekend do not die from the Covid-19 virus.
“I am just hoping that the parents and grandparents of those young persons don’t pay the ultimate price, which is dying from Covid. I just hope that those young persons don’t go home now with that virus and infect their elderly parents and their grandparents and also infect their school-age children,” he said.
The minister was responding to a question on the incident at the Health Ministry’s virtual Covid-19 news conference yesterday.
He lamented that the issue of people partying is not limited to Trinidad and Tobago but happening globally, adding that the authorities just have to keep appealing to people not to party at this point in time.
He said the party persons are those between the ages of 20 and 49 globally.
“It is that cohort around the world and their behaviour and their feeling of invincibility that leads to the shutdown of bars and recreation,” he said.
Deyalsingh said in addition to that party on No Man’s Land there was an Old Year’s Night party at a warehouse in France with 2,000 young persons from England and continental Europe.
He said the police in France issued 1,000 tickets but after a while when they felt the situation was getting out of control and they didn’t want to create a bigger problem with rioting they just had to let those young persons go.
“It is that type of behaviour which directly leads to those countries implementing severe lockdowns, shutting down pubs, bars and restaurants and nightlife and it’s sad,” he said.
Low numbers
Questioned about the low number of Covid-19 cases being recorded locally daily, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram noted that the number of Covid-19 cases on average for the last week was eight.
He said the numbers cannot be taken as face value at this point in time as there were a number of holidays and long weekends over the past couple weeks.
Traditionally, he said in the latter two weeks of December, people were less likely to go to the hospital.
He said they would probably wait until the first couple weeks of January if symptoms become more severe.
He said the occupancy rates at the hospital at present are low with 18 at the Couva hospital, four in Caura and one person in Intensive Care unit( ICU).
He said the number of deaths has also gone down significantly.
Parasram said it is anticipated if there is some “hidden pocket of disease” it will show up in the hospital first.
“So we would like to take it with a grain of salt... for now, we look at it for the next two weeks and see what happens,” he added.