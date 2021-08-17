Warning: Bad weather today

Trinidad and Tobago is in for some bad weather today.
A short notice, Yellow Level Adverse Weather Alert #1, was issued for Trinidad yesterday morning and is to remain in effect until 6 p.m. today.
The warning was issued by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Services (TTMS) as the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone yesterday caused sudden thunder showers in the morning period, especially over South and Central Trinidad.
Issued minutes before noon, the alert stated that heavy showers and thunderstorms were already affecting parts of Trinidad and were “forecast to spread across the country over the next 24-36 hours due to the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone and Tropical Wave 34 on Wednesday”.
The TTMS advised, however, that T&T is not under any tropical storm warning at this time.
The main impacts of the inclement weather was expected to include locally heavy rainfall that could trigger street and flash flooding, gusty winds in excess of 55 kilometres per hour causing wind damage, frequent lightning that could become dangerous and with light winds, funnel cloud, waterspout, and possible tornado activity. Landslides are also possible, the TTMS warned.
The country has had to grapple with some manifestations of bad weather for the past two weeks, including severe flooding in mostly southern areas as a result of prolonged rainfall. One man was killed in a landslide in Siparia at the weekend and some 17 families are said be homeless after a tornado hit parts of Los Iros.
The yellow level alert went into effect from 11.27 a.m. yesterday and stays in place until 6 p.m., mainly for Trinidad’s southern areas, unless otherwise announced by the TTMS. Yesterday’s heavy showers were intermittent and brief but brought with them high thunder and lightning activity, accompanied by strong winds. The early afternoon gave way to slightly overcast skies but overall clearer conditions, with some light rainfall towards evening.
The Met Office stated that due to an ITCZ, there is a high (70 per cent) chance of the occasional heavy showers and/or thunderstorms, with the threat of gusty winds.
Street and flash flooding and localised ponding are likely in heavy downpours, the TTMS warned, adding that the “alert status” takes into account the possibility of the event occurring and that “this adverse weather event is likely”.