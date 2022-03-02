Warning: Beware of 'taste of Covid'

Citizens are being warned that if they flout Public Health Ordinance regulations they may get a “Taste of Covid” and not the “Taste of Carnival” that they want to experience.
Speaking with the Express on Monday, acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob said he had taken note of reports and pictures circulating on social media of party-goers refusing to keep their masks on and not appearing to adhere to Covid-19 social-distancing protocols.
“The instances are unfortunate. But they do not show the whole story.
“For instance, the video online of the water party of persons partying and not adhering to the regulations, they do not show the very same artistes and promoters calling on citizens, almost immediately after, reminding persons to put on their masks and to distance because if they did not, the event would be shut down.
“And yes there were police at the event, but they have to exercise a certain level of discretion. And the promoters were working with us, and the artistes were working with us. And they made announcements and behaviours were adjusted,” Jacob said.
However, the responsibility ultimately rested on the citizenry and the patrons attending these events, Jacob said.
“Patrons also have a responsibility for their health and safety. The regulations were made to ensure the health of citizens.
“The enforcement aspect is only a part of that. Over this weekend alone we had over 56 arrests, 20 events shut down, and musical equipment seized.
“I personally think we did a fairly OK job over the weekend. Yes, there was room for improvement, but the police cannot be everywhere and anywhere.
“And at some of these events, we still have to use our discretion and critically think about how we approach a situation. We cannot just barge in with tasers and riot gear at these events, when there are softer approaches we can take.
“What would the headlines and social media say if that was our first course of action? “Jacob added.