Warning for unvaccinated at safe zones

While businesses prepare to participate in the Covid-19 “safe zone” initiative, Government is warning that there will be fines and penalties of up to $25,000 for those found to be in breach of the safe zone requirements.
Penalties will also apply to customers who do not adhere to the rules.
On September 23, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced that businesses which have been closed or restricted amid the Covid-19 pandemic would be allowed to fully reopen on October 11.
But only on the condition that all employees and customers are vaccinated.
Under the safe zone initiative, food businesses, bars, entertainment centres, gaming houses, cinemas, gyms, fitness centres and water parks will reopen to people over the age of 12 who are fully vaccinated.
Restaurants will also be able to resume in-house dining.
Patrons visiting these safe zones will be required to produce proof of vaccination to be allowed entry.
Business owners and their employees will also be required to show proof of vaccination, and the business must display a sign indicating it is a safe zone.
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi noted yesterday that the existing public health regulations are set to expire tomorrow, and he said new regulations will be issued.
The new regulations will treat with safe zones, as well as the reopening of schools for vaccinated pupils in Forms Four, Five and Six, which takes place tomorrow.
“It is material to note that we are prescribing certain fines and penalties if you are in breach of these laws,” Al-Rawi said.
“If at any point in time an inspection is carried out by the relevant people with authority to do that at a safe zone operator, and they find people in the premises who are unvaccinated and in breach of the requirements that we set up, there will be a fixed penalty that is presented and you can challenge it. That fixed penalty is going to be at $25,000.”
Unvaccinated patrons who access these safe zones will face a fine of $5,000.
If businesses or patrons use fraudulent vaccination documents, the fines will be “significantly higher”, Al-Rawi said.
He said this sum was still being finalised.
Only people who have obtained medical exemptions to not be vaccinated will be spared the fines.
“The medical exemption certificate certifies that the holder of that certificate is unable, for specified medical reasons, to be vaccinated. A medical deferral certificate certifies that the holder of the certificate is unable, for a number of reasons for a specific period, to be vaccinated,” Al-Rawi explained.
However, only medical officers in the Public Service, and not private medical practitioners, will be authorised to grant medical exemption or medical deferral certificates.
And even if you are granted an exemption or deferral certificate, you must present a negative Covid-19 test every 14 days, Al-Rawi said.
Asked if it was fair to require people who have legitimate medical reasons to not be vaccinated to provide a Covid-19 test every two weeks, Al-Rawi said the risk posed by unvaccinated people must be monitored.
“You have to know whether you are infected or not if they are going into a safe zone,” he said.
Al-Rawi also clarified that children under 12 will not be allowed access to safe zones, as there is not yet any Covid-19 vaccine approved for children in this age group.
He said unvaccinated people will still be able to purchase food at restaurants using the take-away or curbside pick-up options. However, they will not be allowed to dine in.
On the issue of schools reopening for vaccinated pupils, Al-Rawi said the Government is already calculating amendments to the Public Health Nursery Schools and Primary Schools Immunisation Act.
This will make Covid-19 vaccination a requirement for entry into schools, as is done with other vaccines, once approval is given by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for vaccination of children under the age of 12.
Rowley said yesterday that plans will go ahead for the reopening of schools for secondary school pupils from Forms Four to Six tomorrow.
“In the meantime, an alternative will be available (for unvaccinated pupils), and we will try to make sure that that alternative is useful.”
Rowley said the Pfizer vaccine which is being used in children ages 12 and over has shown good results in scientific studies for treatment of children from five years old.
He said once that is approved by the WHO, T&T will accept that authorisation.
“If it is not approved by WHO, we will not use it. If it is approved by WHO for children five and over, the same way we use the rubella vaccine, we use the mumps vaccine and measles vaccine, we will add this to the list and we will fight Covid.”
The Prime Minister said if the Covid-19 situation does not worsen, Government will consider reopening beaches and allowing the resumption of certain sporting activities.
He said this decision will be made in two weeks’ time.