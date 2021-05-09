Warning from senator over too many illegals

Damien Lyder

PROTECT OUR BORDERS: Damien Lyder

Venezuelans are illegally flocking to Trinidad and sending messages for their relatives to brave the waters and join, because when they are held they are not being deported but allowed to stay, claims Opposition Senator Damian Lyder.

He issued an appeal to National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds to ensure the borders are protected, saying that the numbers of illegal Venezuelans in this country are fast rising and can hit 200,000.

Speaking at a United National Congress (UNC) news conference yesterday at the Opposition Leader’s office in Port of Spain, Lyder said he understands that Immigration officers issue a document called an order of supervision for Venezuelans when they are caught and then freed.

“This order in layman’s terms allows for an illegal immigrant to receive this document with the only condition being that they must return to Immigration one month later to check in,” he said.

Lyder said with the Covid-19 pandemic, some are following this requirement of returning to Immigration after one month as he noted there is no Covid testing or tracing done on these persons or quarantine.

He added that Immigration does not attend to the illegal immigrants in the South where they are sometimes found so they are then transported to the heliport in Chaguaramas, where they are held because the Immigration Detention Centre in Wallerfield is not equipped to deal with the pandemic.

“When the immigrants are sent to the Chaguaramas facility and Immigration attends to them, they are issued with an order of supervision and are free to go.

“From the upsurge in the flow of illegal immigrants, it appears as if the immigrants who are successful likely send a message to their family, their cousins, brothers, wives to join them in Trinidad and Tobago, not to worry because you would not be deported.

“It has come to our attention that very few if any have been deported to Venezuela,” said Lyder.

He said he understands that there are 12 or more Immigration officers whose duty it is on a daily basis to prepare these orders of supervision.

He called on Hinds to inform the nation as to how many of these orders of supervision have been dispatched for 2020 and 2021.

Lyder further asked if it is true that the Immigration Division sent more than 500 deportation orders and addressed it to then former National Security minister Stuart Young but was not actioned.

Lyder called on Hinds to act on these deportation orders.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

COVID KILLS ‘THE BEAST’

COVID KILLS ‘THE BEAST’

Covid-19 has toppled a giant — local bodybuilding icon Lawrence “The Beast” Marshall.

Health officials confirmed to the Express yesterday that Marshall presented to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) in Mt Hope on Friday very ill.

He was admitted and tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Marshall, 57, also had co-morbidities as he had previously suffered heart and kidney ailments.

Warning from senator over too many illegals

Warning from senator over too many illegals

Venezuelans are illegally flocking to Trinidad and sending messages for their relatives to brave the waters and join, because when they are held they are not being deported but allowed to stay, claims Opposition Senator Damian Lyder.

‘PM should take Chinese vaccine’

‘PM should take Chinese vaccine’

Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal has challenged Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to take the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine to show his confidence in the jab.

Moonilal made the call on the heels of criticisms after he warned people to be cautious about being used as “guinea pigs” for the Chinese vaccine, which only has emergency-use approval.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has knocked Moonilal, stating that the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine is safe and has undergone a rigorous assessment by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

7 charges for rape of runaway teenager

7 charges for rape of runaway teenager

A man who allegedly raped a 13-year-old runaway girl staying at his home has been arrested by police.

The girl was rescued by police and taken into the care and custody of the Child Protection Unit (CPU) of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).

Fearless nursing students want to graduate

Fearless nursing students want to graduate

Final year nursing students at the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (COSTAATT) in San Fernando say they are being denied their right to graduate and progress by the school’s administration.