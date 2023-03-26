Was there an internal probe?

Director of human resources at the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) Marielle Hilaire has been cleared of allegations that she leaked financial and medical information about WASA employees to Dillian Johnson.
The Sunday Express obtained some of the alleged leaked documentation which included detailed medical reimbursements for a senior WASA manager for radiation therapy services that amounted to $176,900.
Another document showed at least four WASA employees who were all union members being paid some $646,749.89 between the period 2009-2019 either as ex-gratia payments, pay in lieu of vacation leave and vacation leave buyout.
There was also a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation Johnson claimed he had with Hilaire, in which she allegedly forwarded two documents concerning the dismissal of a warehouse attendant in 2021.
The WhatsApp showed Johnson being told, “You can’t post last email. There are only 4 of us on it. But it just shows that line reported it to (name called) in 2020 and he did nothing.”
Johnson responded, “Can I show these on the internet or just talk about it?”
The person purporting to be Hilaire responded, “The line also waited too long. He was absent since 2019. You can use the first doc and say (name called) didn’t act.”
“Wonderful,” was Johnson’s response.
Other documents that were allegedly leaked included contracts for the new additions to the New Services Taskforce, grievances that were filed by the union at the Industrial Court, and OJT listings of employees who were approved by the line ministry.
The decision to clear Hilaire has, however, come with swirling questions about whether an internal investigation was even conducted in the first place.
Johnson was the man involved in the Chief Justice imbroglio and has now turned whistle-blower against the WASA executive.
Johnson fled the country in December 2017 to the United Kingdom and, a few months later, was granted asylum in that country. He had been shot near his home in Gasparillo and alleged that a top legal official had known about the plot. However, this was strongly denied.
WASA chairman Ravindra Nanga insisted the company’s Internal Audit and Compliance Department conducted a thorough investigation, but Public Services Association (PSA) chairman for the WASA section Mark Saunders doubts this is true.
Saunders filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request on March 14 for a copy of the report into the investigation involving Hilaire, only to be told three days later by the legal department that “in response to the above-mentioned request under the act, we are informed by the Internal Audit and Compliance Department that no investigative report currently exists relative to an ‘Alleged breach of confidentiality re: Marielle Hilaire’.”
This appears to be at variance with what the WASA chairman told this newspaper.
In a WhatsApp conversation with the Sunday Express on March 16, Nanga said, “Certain information was relayed to me by Mr Johnson. Given the contents, I forwarded the information to the Human Resources Committee who referred the matter to Internal Audit to carry out an investigation. As far as I am aware the investigation is ongoing.”
While on March 16 Nanga confirmed the investigation was ongoing, the following day (March 17) at 4.02 p.m. he indicated to the Sunday Express via WhatsApp, “Dear Mr Bassant, further to my above comment, I am to advise that the investigation has been completed and no evidence was found to support the allegations made against Ms Hilaire. As such, there will be no further action against Ms Hilaire.”
Saunders said the Authority is likely “hiding the report” and argued that whether or not the person is exonerated, the union is entitled to a copy of the report under the FOIA.
WASA chairman:
There was an investigation
On Tuesday, March 21, the Sunday Express again sent a WhatsApp message to Nanga, seeking clarity on whether there had been an investigation into Hilaire and a report generated after obtaining correspondence that suggested otherwise.
Nanga tried to clear the air, stating, “I am inquiring of legal (department) whether such a letter was written. However, I stand by my earlier statement. Further Mr Saunders wrote to me on the issue and upon completion of the investigation I responded to him last Friday (March 17) advising the investigation was completed and no evidence was found to substantiate the allegations. What he may be referring to is a Freedom of Information request seeking a copy of the report, and at the time of the request, the investigation was ongoing.”
Nanga added, “My information is that legal was referring to the report which was being requested. I can state without fear of contradiction that based on my reference of (sic) the allegations an investigation was conducted and completed last week (March 17.)”
Prior to the conclusion of the investigation, the Sunday Express contacted Hilaire and informed her about the allegations, but she said she was not answering any questions.
Another WhatsApp message was sent on Tuesday last, asking for comment following her vindication, but she did not respond.
Questions had also been raised by the PSA and other WASA insiders as to why Hilaire was allowed to stay on the job while the investigation was being conducted.
According to WASA’s company policy, when an investigation involving an employee is launched, the employee is either prevented from performing his or her duty, placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, or suspended until the outcome of the investigation.
As an example, last year a chief executive officer, one head of a department, and two senior managers at the Authority were sent on administrative leave pending the outcome of their investigations.
However, when the Sunday Express questioned WASA’s acting CEO, Kelvin Romain, on this issue, he responded, “The decision whether an employee is suspended or sent on leave during an investigation depends entirely on all the circumstances of the particular case. Based on the circumstances of this case, WASA’s management did not see the need to suspend or to send Mrs Hilaire on leave.”
Several WASA insiders claimed Hilaire was “untouchable” because she had not been placed on leave or suspended, pending the outcome of the investigation.
Asked about this, Romain responded: “Let me assure you that no one in the Authority is untouchable.”
Romain revealed that Johnson first e-mailed the material containing the documents and other information to Nanga, and deputy chairman Alston Fournillier. Following this, it was reportedly sent to the chairman of the Human Resources Committee, who, given Hilaire’s seniority, referred the matter to Internal Audit, requesting they investigate.
The Sunday Express obtained several e-mails, documents and WhatsApp screenshots purporting to show a conversation between Hilaire and Johnson, in which several WASA documents were sent to Hilaire with instructions on how to release the information during his Facebook Live sessions.
The investigation began in late January, after Johnson sent an e-mail to WASA’s top brass on January 14, explaining where he got the information from and why he decided to come forward.
In the e-mail, he claimed he felt like a “pawn in a larger game” and was “being used for someone to ascend the corporate ladder within WASA while innocent employees were being prosecuted by management”.
WASA insiders told the Sunday Express that Johnson e-mailed several confidential documents pertaining to WASA employees, as well as WhatsApp conversations he allegedly had with Hilaire via her cellphone.
The Internal Audit department asked Johnson to validate the documents sent, and to indicate the dates and means by which each document was provided to him. In late February, an internal audit employee, according to e-mails obtained by the Sunday Express, told Johnson, “Please be advised that the investigation is coming to an end, and barring any unforeseen circumstances, we expect to issue a report during the month of March 2023.”
Johnson said he was able to provide that validation.
Johnson responds
Several questions were sent to Johnson via e-mail on Monday, March 13, regarding the perceived “business relationship” he had with Hilaire and how it started.
Johnson said, “I deliberately approached Marielle Hilaire in 2021 purely because she seemed to be a no-nonsense manager and someone who was not afraid to deal with the corrupt practices, something which has always plagued the Water and Sewerage Authority.”
The Sunday Express asked Johnson why Hilaire would agree to share confidential information about WASA employees with him even though she knew it was against company policy, as she herself had sent out a circular in September 2021 about the company’s code of ethics, business conduct and anti-fraud policy.
At that time, Hilaire was the company’s head of employee and labour relations and later acted as the director of HR on August 2, 2022, according to an e-mail obtained by the Sunday Express. She still holds the position that was supposed to end on December 31, 2022.
Johnson responded, “Marielle decided to share confidential information as several managers who in the past would have seemed untouchable as either they were at the level where they themselves formed part of the Executive and could not be reined in by anyone except the Authority’s Board or they were directly and strategically positioned by their political affiliates and protected on various levels.”
He continued, “Passing said materials onto me guaranteed investigations were launched after both senior management or politicians could not directly intervene as it would have already been exposed in the public domain utilising social media.”
Johnson confirmed he wrote an e-mail about Hilaire’s alleged breaches of company policy to Nanga, and Fourniller, and CC’d Romain along with corporate secretary Dion Abdul and the Audit Department, via its reporting system e-voice.
The Sunday Express enquired from Johnson if he was ever in collusion with other managers at WASA.
Johnson answered in the affirmative, saying, “It was solely with the purpose of (ridding) the Authority of corrupted managers and employees...”