WASA CEO suspended

WASA head office

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has suspended its acting chief executive, Sherland Sheppard.

Chairman Ravi Nanga yesterday confirmed to the Express that Sheppard was suspended on Wednesday, for two weeks.

He said the board has since spearheaded an investigation into a matter which he ­described as “sensitive”, and declined to give further details.

Nanga said because it’s a matter involving the company’s chief executive, it was being done as quickly as possible.

He said the board has appointed a member of WASA’s Human Resources committee to investigate the matter.

One of WASA’s senior managers, Kelvin Romain, was appointed to act as chief execu­tive in the interim.

Nanga said the benefit of appointing different senior managers to act as chief executives was that the board was able to assess their competencies.

Sheppard, former acting director of operations, was appointed last year to act as chief executive after the management team was restructured following the resignation for former executive director Dr Lennox Sealy on July 8.

Sealy, who lasted five months on the job, had replaced former acting CEO Alan Poon King, who is now director of customer services.

“The board is resolute in its quest to improve the level of service that is currently being provided and continues to examine the operations of the authority and take the necessary decisions in order to improve these operations so as to strive to achieve its mandate,” the statement at the time of his appointment had said.

