WASA chief was not thrown under the bus

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales says he did not throw Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) executive director Dr Lennox Sealy under the bus but merely intervened and halted last week’s WASA disconnection drive which had angered the population.
Gonzales encouraged customers, however, to access the online platforms to pay their outstanding bills.
To date, he said about 60 people were affected with disconnections in areas including Chaguanas, San Juan and Barataria,
Last Thursday, WASA issued a release saying its debt recovery action had begun on Wednesday with the disconnection of several customers in Barataria, San Juan and Chaguanas after attempts to encourage errant customers to pay had proved futile.
The Opposition United National Congress had called the disconnection drive sickening and disgusting and called on the utility to stop it.
On Friday, WASA service centres across the country were flooded with people seeking to clear their outstanding water bills for fear of being disconnected. The massive gathering was criticised by many people on and off social media as a potential super-spreader of the Covid-19 virus as well as a further blow to people facing financial challenges.
That night, Gonzales told TV6 News he had held a meeting with the WASA board and advised that disconnections be halted.
$235 million a month
In a telephone interview yesterday, Gonzales said it costs WASA about $235 million a month to get water to households across Trinidad and Tobago. “It is a very expensive operation. It involves extraction of both ground and surface water, treatment of the water, transmission and distribution for domestic, commercial and industrial customers,” he said.
He said WASA is in a difficult position and depends on subventions from the Ministry of Finance and its payments of rates from customers.
“If 45 per cent of people are not paying their bills, it will have a disruptive effect on the operations of the organisation. It will undermine its ability to produce and distribute water. One of the main problems affecting WASA is the non-payment of rates,” he said.
Moving to the WASA disconnection drive, Gonzales admitted he intervened.
“I was not happy with the manner in which it was being managed, and the timing. I halted the exercise. I learnt about it like any other citizen via the media. I started getting calls. I enquired about it, and I was told WASA was engaging in a debt collection drive. I expressed my grave reservations.
“I made it absolutely clear that what happened was an operational matter. This time it was different because we are in the middle of a pandemic, and a state of emergency (SoE). People need water to function, whether it be bathing, cooking, or cleaning. Any disconnection must take into account other things. The management did not consult with me or with the board. They went back to the drawing board after I intervened.”
Asked if Sealy had failed to consult with him, Gonzales said: “Yes. He did not consult with me or his board prior to the commencement of the disconnection drive. All I did was speak the truth. I did not throw Sealy under the bus. I was taken aback when that was said. I am speaking the truth.”
In response to a question, he said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was himself taken aback. “He was informed about it by the national media. It is the truth. He (Rowley) has never bypassed me, and dealt with Sealy. It’s just unfortunate. Dr Sealy and I speak about WASA issues and matters almost every day. It was not a Government policy decision. Not a Cabinet decision.”
While he maintained “WASA did not do anything illegal,” Gonzales said the 60 disconnected families would not be reimbursed, but reconnected based on the payment of their reconnection fees.
Taking a jab at trade unionists, Gonzales said: “They have no moral authority to speak on the matter because, not too long ago, the findings of the Cabinet-appointed sub-committee and other findings pointed to an ‘unholy alliance’ between management and the unions. I am not taking their views seriously, unless they are interested in making recommendations for WASA restructuring process. Trade unionists continue to be self-serving.”
Efforts by the Express to reach Sealy for comment were futile yesterday.
Moral suasion
On the way forward, Gonzales said: “WASA did not use their discretion during the pandemic. People were flocking to pay their bills, and they were ignoring social distancing and the State’s call to not congregate. It should not happen at a time when we are encouraging people to social distance.”
He added: “But people can pay their utility bills by using the online platforms and social media. We are still using moral suasion to encourage people to pay their bills. WASA will make use of all the online platforms to encourage people to pay their bills.”
He also said the transformation strategy and new structure were still a work in progress and were scheduled to be presented to Government by the end of July.
“Very soon the ministry will be rolling out its national water stabilisation and improvement programme, which will be aimed at improving the water supply in every constituency across Trinidad and Tobago. There will be a restructured WASA,” said Gonzales.
The minister said, within two weeks’ time, refurbishment works will begin on the Morvant booster station at Lady Young Road to ensure about 16,000 people get an even more adequate water supply.
He also said there are plans to boost the water supply at Freeport Water Treatment Plant for about 23,000 households where three wells will become fully operational to serve the community.