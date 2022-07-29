WASA CUTS DOWN MANAGERS

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) will be reducing its management staff by half, following the approval of a major transformation plan by Cabinet to restructure the utility company.
This was revealed by Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales during a news conference yesterday at the ministry’s St Clair offices.
Gonzales said it is the Authority’s plan to reduce its 426 management positions by 50 per cent.
But, this is only phase one of the transformation plan, as he also revealed the Authority will be advertising positions for a new executive team, and negotiations with the unions will take place for restructuring of the bargaining units as well.
Gonzales said: “Cabinet approved and confirmed the decision to transform WASA and the transformation plan today (Thursday). Once I get their confirmed Cabinet’s minutes, as of tomorrow (today) the board, through the chairman, will be written and given the mandate to immediately commence the transformation process... In the executive management, we currently have about 426 managers and the intention is to reduce that by 50 per cent.”
“The board has been mandated to immediately begin the execution of the transformation plan. The first step will be the implementation of a new structure at the top executive and managerial levels, and then to the rest of the organisation. The intent is to attract the brightest and best talent to fill the new executive positions, all of which will be openly advertised. As the implementation moves lower down the organisational structure and begins to impact on the bargaining units, before any action is taken, the requisite engagement and negotiations with the recognised majority unions will take place in accordance with the collective agreements,” he added.
While he did not reveal how many WASA workers in the bargaining unit will be cut, he said he anticipates that the new executive team would be implemented in the first quarter of the 2023 financial year, and so transformation at the lower levels can take place thereafter.
Unnecessary levels of red tape
Gonzales said all aspects of the transformation plan will be rolled out over the next 15 to 20 months, adding that staffing at the management level will be reduced to ensure the Authority is “run more efficiently and is not caught up in unnecessary levels of red tape”.
However, he said he could not say how much this transformation process would cost, but that he will be in talks with Finance Minister Colm Imbert.
According to Gonzales, WASA has approximately 5,000 workers and the unions have already recommended the Voluntary Separation of Employment Programme (VSEP).
“I want to assure the recognised majority unions that there will be no implementation of the transformation plan at the level of the bargaining units until there has been fulsome negotiations... Over the last couple months, I have had good engagements with the PSA (Public Services Association) and the NUGFW (National Union of Government and Federated Workers). They have recognised that WASA is overstaffed and they have put forward on the table that when we reach at that stage, they prefer the implementation of a Voluntary Separation of Employment (VSEP).
“So, I think there is general understanding that there will be some displacements, but they want to be able to be engaged to determine the strategy for the reduction of employees where there might be surplus employment within the organisation as we roll out the new structure for the organisation,” he said.
WASA chairman:
Starting at the top
Also speaking at the news conference yesterday, WASA chairman Ravi Nanga said: “This is not a retrenchment exercise. It is a restructuring. Perhaps, it’s splitting hairs to say that... We’ve heard the rumours. I don’t know where those rumours are coming from. There are no retrenchment notices that will be going out in the near to medium term period or the minister doing that.
“One of the problems was management and we’re taking that on frontally. We’re starting at the top. I know most institutions, they start at the bottom. With us, we’re starting at the top... so that the workers comprising the bargaining units and the lower levels, they have absolutely nothing to fear.”
He said “the transformation plan has long been in the making. Now that we have been advised that Cabinet has approved it, the communications will start moving. At the lower levels, before any action is taken, negotiations will take place. There must been consensus in that regard between the parties. We will not be moving unilaterally. There will be fulsome negotiations.”
According to Nanga, the union has already indicated that they accept to a certain level there is over-staffing. “They are imploring us to offer VSEP, which we will take on board. So that, before anything is implemented, there will be fulsome negotiations, consultation, and hopefully we can reach consensus before we implement.
“But, at the level of the executive, where there are no bargaining units, the board is free to do that, and that will be done immediately as soon as we get the formal paperwork,” he added.
Nanga received his letter of appointment as chairman of WASA in March after serving as interim chairman since July 2021.
He also revealed yesterday that when the last change in WASA’s executive structure occurred, it was because he was not pleased with the speed by which changes were taking place and, as such, has asked Gonzales’ authorisation to change the executive.
New structure
With the transformation commencing immediately, Gonzales explained that the current ad hoc division of service areas across the country will be formalised and five service areas will be established.
This will now be North-West, North-East, Central, South and Tobago, with each being managed by a regional manager who will report directly to the chief executive officer.
In addition to the regional managers, the executive management will comprise of a vice-president of Corporate Finance; vice-president of People, Transformation and Central Services; and a vice-president of Technology, Future Systems and Sustainability.
Nanga said a transformation office will be established to spearhead the new transformation process and it will directly report to the board.
Gonzales also said the transformation plan focuses on changing the paradigm around WASA’s poor project-management capacity, repairs of leaks and road restoration, and re-engineering of the New Services division.
It includes the establishment of the Water Resource Agency independent of the Authority, in accordance with international best practice for water resource management; the implementation of non-revenue water initiatives, including pressure management, leak detection technologies and automation, and the institution of predictive and preventative maintenance for all plants and machinery to protect regular disruptions and reduce downtimes that impact on customers.