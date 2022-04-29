WASA EXTENDS CEO’s SUSPENSION

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has extended its suspension of its acting chief executive officer, Sherland Sheppard, to another month.
Two weeks ago, Sheppard was suspended for an initial two-week period, on a matter which chairman Ravi Nanga had described as “sensitive”.
A member of the utility’s Human Resources Committee was tasked with spearheading an investigation into the matter.
In a statement issued yesterday, WASA said the investigation “determined” that Sheppard “failed to ensure a decision of the board was fully complied with by the Authority”.
The Express understands that the board had approved a list of names of certain commercial customers owing WASA huge sums of money, to be published.
However, while most names were published, two names were left out, contrary to the instructions of the board.
When questioned, Sheppard could not proffer a reasonable explanation as to why it happened, the Express was told by a person in the know.
The WASA statement yesterday said “given the seriousness of this matter, a decision was taken to suspend Mr Sheppard for a period of one month”.
One of WASA’s senior managers, Kelvin Romain, who was appointed to act as chief executive in the interim of Sheppard’s initial suspension, will continue to act in the position.
In response to a query from the Express yesterday, Nanga said: “The board took a decision and the CEO was required to implement that decision.
“The CEO failed to ensure that the decision was fully implemented, with the effect that the board’s decision was altered in implementation. The matter was investigated, following which a charge was laid.
“The CEO provided a response to charge, which was considered and based on the findings of the investigation, the decision taken to suspend.”
Sheppard, former acting director of operations, was appointed last year to act as chief executive after the management team was restructured following the resignation for former executive director Dr Lennox Sealy on July 8.
Sealy, who lasted five months on the job, had replaced former acting CEO Alan Poon King, who is now director of customer services.
“The board is resolute in its quest to improve the level of service that is currently being provided and continues to examine the operations of the authority and take the necessary decisions in order to improve these operations so as to strive to achieve its mandate,” the statement at the time of his appointment had said.