WASA fixes the ‘waterfall’

After six months of a leaking water main troubling residents of Quash Street in Sangre Grande, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has moved to address the issue of water wastage in the area.
Following the Express’ queries to the authority last week, residents said the leak was repaired in a matter of hours on Thursday morning.
In the months prior, they said, hundreds of calls and attempts to seek redress had gone unanswered.
In September 2020, residents noticed the constant gushing of water that began at the street’s entry point from Eastern Main Road. Footage sent to the Express showed a steady stream, flowing throughout the street’s drainage.
On a typical day, they said, a loud gushing from the main could be heard from inside residents’ homes.
“Sometimes I will be sitting home and hearing the water flowing as if it is a waterfall. During Christmas time the chlorine was so pungent that I thought we had somehow spilt bleach inside the house. It is not a single line running to someone’s house, it is a giant main,” said a resident.
According to this resident, the leak did not significantly affect water supply. However, as countless communities throughout Trinidad and Tobago have gone without reliable access to water, he said, many questioned the lack of swift action by WASA.
“In the news, communities like Belmont and El Dorado have to complain about not having water. Yet, every day since September, we the residents have to listen and look on while this water is gushing down the drain and no one is doing anything about it?”
Since the leak was discovered in September, he said, residents reported the issue to WASA, asking that repairs be undertaken. Official complaints were made but received no response.
From September to December, he said, many calls were made to the authority. Only one acknowledgement of these reports was returned to residents in December.
“The information you supplied has been recorded in our system. Rest assured we are working diligently to repair this leak,” said WASA’s response.
As a result, residents turned their attention to the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC), which they said attempted to contact the authority. However, the resident was told that these attempts to find a solution were not successful.
“I had stopped calling them in December. I tried using Regulated Industries to see if we could mediate a solution but they themselves have not been able to get there. They had great difficulty in getting WASA to do anything. They got into contact with the public relations officer, but nothing,” he said.
When the Express contacted the authority on Tuesday, we were told that the issue would be looked into. By Thursday afternoon, we were told by residents and the authority that the leak had been fully repaired.
Satisfied residents said they were grateful that the leak was finally fixed.
“Six months we waited and we tried so much and finally we saw a response, all thanks to the Express,” said the resident.
PROBLEM#2
The terrible roads of Tabaquite/Talparo
For 40 years, residents of Alleyne Road in Tabaquite said they watched as its roadways steadily crumbled, deteriorating further with each passing decade.
In a number of videos compiled and sent to the Express, residents walked the street’s length, pointing out a number of potholes, cracks, craters and crevices that have become identifying features of the area.
With approximately 200 residents resigning themselves to the daily stress of navigating these issues, they said the road has been pushed to the back-burner by their designated representatives.
“Since 2007, we have been writing for them to fix these roads. We write the Ministry of Works and Local Government. We wrote Local Government again in 2013. The last one I wrote was in 2017. Sometimes they respond, sometimes they don’t, but the road remains the same,” said one resident.
Used by many as an access road to Brasso Venado, residents said damage to vehicles has become a frequent occurrence to those who visit.
In frustration, they said, some have undertaken small repairs from time to time. However, their efforts often do little to alleviate the road’s status, disappearing with harsh weather.
The road falls under the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation. However, residents said that, despite their attempts to get the attention of the corporation and chairman Henry Awong, their pleas have been ignored.
“The other day the ambulance came in here by accident and had to ask if they could make it back out because of the road conditions. Last year we had a thanksgiving and a relative’s car went into a hole and punctured a tyre. Every year we bring materials to try to fix the roads. The fixes we can make are temporary fixes, they won’t last.
“The councillor is neglecting us. How could he not consider the residents a priority? It is an adjoining road and there are people who voted for you, people who support you, that you are simply ignoring. When rain falls the vehicles can skate. If you see this road, it is like a track and that no one is living here,” said the resident.
They also complained of a lack of maintenance that saw some areas becoming overgrown with grass.
“People had to take videos and complain on Facebook for action to be taken. They did eventually come and begin to cut the grass. The issue is that we had to beg, plead and finally shame them into doing something.”
The Express contacted chairman Awong for a response.
Awong confirmed that the road in question was in need of repairs. For the year 2021, he said, the corporation has been allocated $3.6 million to fix roads, bridges and drainage in the constituency.
To repair Alleyne Road, he said, would cost more than the entire allocation.
With recurrent expenditure for the region amounting to $400,000, he said, this amount is to be divided among 14 councillors. Under these circumstances, he said, the road will not soon see any repairs.
“Based on funding at this point in time in the Corporation, which is very limited, I don’t think it can be covered. Our development funding for 2021, the corporation was given $3.5 million for roads and bridges within the entire region of Tabaquite and Talparo. The road in question will take more than that because there are many landslides in that area. Our recurrent expenditure for repairs of roads and maintenance of roads and drainage is $400,000. If you divide that for the 14 councillors vying for funding, because the region is far and wide, it is about $28,000 to work with for materials to patch roads and fix drains,” he said.
While he sympathised with residents, Awong said his hands were tied in the matter. Without funding, he said, the corporation has resorted to “begging” to pursue necessary repairs. He added that attempts will be made to pursue smaller repairs in the near future.
“I sympathise with the villagers... I know about it. We sympathise with them and we have written letters asking for assistance. Unfortunately, with what was given to the corporation at this time, we will not be able to fund anywhere near what is needed for that road. However, I am going to look into the possibility of doing some minor repairs just to have it accessible.
“With the little we have, I am going to have to be begging some contractors, and the Ministry of Works. We have become beggars because we are asking the Ministry of Works for clarified materials that they took out from other roads to fix secondary roads. I know the situation and I am sympathising with them but my hands are tied because we are not getting the funding. I passed the other day to take a look at it and it really is terrible,” said Awong.