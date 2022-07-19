THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has granted a three-month amnesty to allow owners and occupants of properties with illegal water connections to regularise their status from July to October or face disconnection and other legal recourse.
In a release yesterday, the Authority said the amnesty period will run from July 19 to October 18.
The amnesty will allow all owners, occupants of properties with illegal water connections to regularise their status thus avoiding disconnection, penalties and the possibility of legal action in accordance with the Water and Sewerage Act Chapter 54:40,” it stated.
This provision is also being made to accommodate persons who have an existing water service connection but who are not registered as a customer of
the Authority. Customers with unregistered swimming pools including those who have swimming pools but have not indicated the existence of the pools to WASA; customers who conduct a VAT-registered business and are currently classified as a residential customer; and customers classified as (A2) for yard/building tap, who now have internal plumbing and have failed to notify the Authority.
As a consequence of not adhering to this, the Authority said persons can face a one-year retroactive charge or disconnection of their service. However, during the period of the amnesty, these charges, as well as the Authority’s right to disconnect will be waived.
Persons who fail to take advantage of this Amnesty will face disconnection.
Persons accessing the amnesty will be required to complete an application form, provide a current utility bill (no older than three months) confirming proof of address, along with two forms of valid identification.