Wasa Trincity

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has granted a three-month amnesty to allow owners and occupants of properties with illegal water connections to regularise their status from July to October or face disconnection and other legal recourse.

In a release yesterday, the Authority said the amnesty period will run from July 19 to October 18.

The amnesty will allow all owners, occupants of properties with illegal water connections to regularise their status thus avoiding disconnection, penalties and the possibility of legal action in accordance with the Water and Sewerage Act Chapter 54:40,” it stated.

This provision is also being made to accommodate persons who have an existing water service connection but who are not registered as a customer of

the Authority. Customers with unregistered swimming pools including those who have swimming pools but have not indicated the existence of the pools to WASA; customers who conduct a VAT-registered business and are currently classified as a residential customer; and customers classified as (A2) for yard/building tap, who now have internal plumbing and have failed to notify the Authority.

As a consequence of not adhering to this, the Authority said persons can face a one-year retroactive charge or disconnection of their service. However, during the period of the amnesty, these charges, as well as the Authority’s right to disconnect will be waived.

Persons who fail to take advantage of this Amnesty will face disconnection.

Persons accessing the amnesty will be required to complete an application form, provide a current utility bill (no older than three months) confirming proof of address, along with two forms of valid identification.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Germany Egypt

Germany Egypt

Samih Schukri, Foreign Minister of Egypt speaks during a news conference after a meeting with Annalena Baerbock, German Foreign Minister, at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (Christophe Gateau/Pool via AP)

Britain Politics

Britain Politics

From left, Britain's Health Secretary Stephen Barclay, Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service Simon Case, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi, Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries take part in a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, in London, Tuesday July 19, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain Politics

Britain Politics

From left Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, and Chancellor for the Duchy of Lancaster Kit Malthouse take part in a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, in London, Tuesday July 19, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain Politics

Britain Politics

From left, Britain's Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, Levelling Up Secretary Greg Clark, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Justice Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace take part in a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, in London, Tuesday July 19, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain Heat

Britain Heat

Chippy the chimpanzee enjoys an ice treat at Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park, near Stirling, England, Tuesday July 19, 2022. Millions of people in Britain woke from the country’s warmest-ever night on Tuesday and braced for a day when temperatures are forecast to hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), as a heat wave scorching Europe wallops a country more used to mild weather and rain. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

South Korea US

South Korea US

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, right, talks with South Korean Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Choo Kyung-ho, left, at Lotte Hotel in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Yellen visit to South Korea on her two-day trip to discuss economic and financial cooperation and the strengthening of multilateral arrangements. (Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Photo via AP)

Recommended for you