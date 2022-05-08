WASA IN A FIX

It’s a billion-dollar mess, laments Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales.
He was referring to the fact that new homeowners and developers seeking to get approvals from the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) for water connections to their new properties face an uphill task. If you are building a home and you need a connection, you are in a long line.
Admitting there is a backlog of about 2,000-plus applications, Gonzales said in an interview last week:
“What we have discovered is that at least $3 billion of new property investment is tied up in these stalled applications. People made their investment in building apartments, houses and other properties, but they can’t get approvals from WASA and as they wait for years, in addition to paying their mortgages, they pay to get their connection.
“People have told me that they were told how much to pay. And if they are not willing to pay the bribe, they have to wait. We are attempting to address this problem, but the union wants to maintain this status quo because people are benefiting from this demonstrated dysfunction.
“They are trying to make kuchoor (confusion) and are trying to taint the board member commissioner who has been charged with the responsibility of overseeing the revamping of the New Services Department which has the responsibility for dealing with these issues.”
He said the union’s concern appeared to be to maintain the status quo rather than seeking to co-operate in improving the dysfunctional service, in the face of the fact that more than 2,000-plus people are on a waiting list for new connections.
“I set up a team with the board of commissioners to do an investigation into the situation that persons applying to WASA for new connections face,” he said.
What we discovered was that persons have had to wait years to get their connections, with some businesses paying bribes. “What the team discovered is quite astounding where some people are waiting over three and four years,” he said.
There are two types of applications that require WASA’s approval—a plumbing inspection application, which relates to the internal plumbing plans for any new construction (be it a residential, commercial or high-rise building), and a building development application, which relates to the infrastructure— the water and sewer mains that run from the street to the property. The vast majority of outstanding applications (82 per cent) are plumbing inspection applications.
Nanga: Huge backlog
WASA chairman Ravi Nanga also addressed the “huge backlog”, noting some of the outstanding applications went back as far as five years.
“This is one of the areas that as chairman I received a lot of complaints about. And whenever I received a complaint and I raised it (with staff), I would be addressed without explanation. And the question: was it necessary for the chairman to have to intervene? Why couldn’t it have been addressed without my intervention?
“A few weeks ago, a member of the public obtained the e-mail addresses of all the members of the board and e-mailed us about an application for a new connection that they had paid for over two years ago and was still waiting to receive feedback from the authority.
“And on occasion, the minister has called me when members of the public reach out to him with their complaints. It is really unsatisfactory that members of the public would have to raise a matter with the minister or the chairman to get results. And what happens to those people who don’t?” Nanga said in an interview.
He said the WASA board had set up a sub-committee —A New Services Connection Committee—chaired by board member Alston Fournillier.
A separate team will be looking at new connections —both the outstanding applications for new connections and the current applications for new connection.
“We are tackling it from both ends because we don’t want to be going around in circles, in that as we tackle the backlog, the newer applications begin to accumulate creating a new backlog,” he said.
Nanga said due to Covid, there was a drop-off system for applications, and WASA had received a lot of complaints that applications were misplaced, causing people to now have to go through the inconvenience of resubmitting their applications.
He said Commissioner Fournillier was spearheading the digitisation of the system so that there would be one point of entry. “Interestingly, WASA was one of the first State agencies to go digital with applications for new connections, but the portal was never used and went into disuse,” he said.
“The construction of a home is a major investment for the vast majority of people, and it is really unfortunate when they are languishing as they wait for a connection for their new home. One hears stories of people paying for a quicker connection and that is very unsatisfactory, and we are taking steps to eliminate that by having a more efficient system.
“With the good work that Commissioner Fournillier is doing, we are hoping that those impediments can be removed as quickly as possible,” he said.