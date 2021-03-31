WASA: Leak after leak

A series of consecutive leaks have beleaguered efforts to restore a pipe-borne water supply to parts of Diego Martin, including Powder Magazine, where residents have complained of dry taps for over a week.
Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) public relations officer, Daniel Plenty, said yesterday that the repair crews working in the area have been dealing with “one leak after the other” on the Diego Martin Main Road.
This delayed the Authority’s last target of restoring the supply by last Friday. With the approach of the Easter long weekend, affected residents are anxious as to whether they will have to wait till next week for water.
Plenty said following completion of repairs on the first, major leak, another leak sprang up a short distance away. This was also dealt with but the Authority was notified yesterday that yet another leak had appeared.
“It’s been one thing after the next,” Plenty said, as he gave the assurance that the Authority was working diligently to get a pipe-borne supply back to the area.
Getting a regular supply of truck-borne water to some parts of the area was difficult due to the geography, Plenty said.
In a news release on March 24, the Authority advised customers in North-West Trinidad who are served by the
El Socorro Booster Station of a disruption in the pipe-borne water supply beginning March 25, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
“This has become necessary in order to carry out emergency repairs to a leaking 21-inch-diameter transmission pipeline located along the Diego Martin Highway, Cocorite,” WASA had stated.
In a follow-up release on March 30, WASA again advised customers in parts of North-West Trinidad that a disruption in their water supply was “due to a ruptured 21-inch-diameter pipeline, along the Western Main Road, St James, in the vicinity of the St James Barracks”.
Emergency repair works were stated to have been under way and were expected to be completed by 8 p.m. on March 30.
Affected areas included St James, Woodbrook, Cocorite, Powder Magazine and Westmoorings. Customers were advised that it could take up to 24 hours for the scheduled pipe-borne water supply to normalise to some affected areas, following the completion of these repair works.
However, these areas have remained without potable water as the Authority gets set to tackle another leak.
One Powder Magazine resident has complained, however, the initial leak being repaired by the Authority has been a problem for years.
In a letter to the Express on behalf of Powder Magazine and environs, the resident stated, “It is now eight days they have not had access to water.”
The resident said WASA was “supposed to fix a leak that existed for years opposite the Paragon Sports Club in Cocorite”.
The area’s pipe-borne supply was cut off on the night of March 24 and expectations were that it would be returned by last Friday, “at the very least”.