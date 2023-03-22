WASA MUST PAY $2M

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has been ordered to pay a Laventille woman nearly $2 million after her home was destroyed by a leaking water main several years ago.
Justice Joan Charles on Monday ordered the State water provider to compensate the woman in the sum of $1.2 million—but when interest is taken into consideration, that quantum will rise closer to the $2 million mark.
The authority will have to pay the money unless it decides to file an appeal against the ruling of the judge; in which case the order may be put on hold, pending the outcome of the challenge.
Bringing the case was Janet Bernard Rousseau.
She claimed that in 2003, she had completed construction of her home but, soon after, cracks began appearing in the walls.
Sometime before that, a water main at Morgan Lane, Success Village, Laventille, where she lived, broke, and water seeped into her land.
Rousseau claimed she wrote several letters to WASA, complaining about the burst water main and the fact that water was seeping into her property, damaging her house.
WASA acknowledged receipt of her complaint and told her it had addressed her concern by repairing a burst main in Arima.
The reference to Arima was an error, WASA said in its defence.
In her ruling, Justice Charles questioned why WASA had created an additional hardship on Rousseau by having the matter ligated in court, when it was well aware it was more than likely that her house was damaged and had to be demolished because of the defendant’s own ruptured main.
“I am of the view that the defendant should not have forced the claimant to take this case to trial, given that it was more than likely that her house had been destroyed as a result of the defendant’s leaking water main,” said the judge.
She ordered WASA to pay the 70-year-old woman $933,461 in special damages representing the cost of replacing her home and the cost of survey reports.
For breach of statutory duty for failing to repair a burst water main, WASA was ordered to pay $120,000; and for nuisance, WASA was ordered to pay $150,000.
In addition, the State entity was ordered to pay the woman a total of six per cent interest—three in special damages and three in general damages for the period January 9, 2009, when the claim was filed, to March 20, 2023, when it was determined, plus her legal costs.
Rousseau was represented by attorneys Keith Scotland and Karine Dookie; while attorneys Robin Otway and Summer Sandy appeared for WASA.
The judge stated that based on a balance of probabilities, she found WASA was liable for negligence and nuisance for the destruction of Rousseau’s home.
In her ruling, Justice Charles said from the reports submitted to the court, the leaking, broken main caused water to seep into and saturate the soil under Rousseau’s home, leading to the destruction of the house.
The evidence presented at trial by Rousseau and her witnesses was also more credible than that presented by the witnesses for WASA, she said.
“None of the evidence adduced by the defendant (WASA) was able to weaken the claimant’s case that her house had been destroyed by water leaking onto her property from the defendant’s water main,” the judge said, as she described WASA’s evidence as of “little or no value”.
According to the evidence, after cracks began appearing in the walls of the house and the structure began “slipping”, Rousseau employed the services of a structural engineer who informed her the damage to the building was not repairable, and that saturated soil was found beneath her house and the road.
Rousseau continued to complain to WASA and, in 2007, the pipeline was eventually repaired—but not before it had already caused “irreparable damage”.
A valuation report said the collapse of the building was “imminent”.
One of the questions put to Rousseau by attorneys for WASA was whether she had carried out any tests on the water to determine whether it had contained chlorine—to prove that the water had, in fact, come from the main.
Rousseau said she did not.
Nonetheless, Justice Charles said she was certain on a balance of probabilities that WASA was, in fact, responsible for the damage to the house.
“In determining that water from the defendant’s mains was responsible for the destruction of the claimant’s house, I took into consideration the fact that the claimant’s experts visited her property in the dry season, yet still discovered evidence of moisture in the soil.
“There was no surface spring, rainwater runoff or lack of guttering from neighbouring properties.
“Additionally, the evidence that the claimant’s property was not located in any landslip areas was not disputed or undermined.
“The evidence before me, however, is that the defendant’s mains, which are subterranean in the Morgan Street/Pashley Street areas, would have been affected by the landslips in the area, causing them to rupture and leak water into the soil of the claimant’s property,” said the judge.
She said even the witnesses for WASA testified at trial that it was likely there was a main adjacent to Rousseau’s property in 2004/2005 which ruptured because of a landslide, causing an underground flow of water to her home.