WASA MUST PAY $3M

In an appeal that the law lords of the Privy Council said “should not have been brought, as it was bound to fail”, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has been ordered to compensate a family $2.2 million for failing to fix a leaking pipeline that caused a landslide that destroyed their home.
The judgment was handed down yesterday and ended a ten-year legal battle that WASA’s lawyers also lost in the local Civil Court and Appeal Court.
“This matter shows unacceptable, disgraceful, high-handed and oppressive conduct by a state entity, with deep pockets, against some everyday citizens of this country,” said attorney Larry Lalla, who represented the Sahadath family in the legal proceedings.
“Ignoring the concurrent findings of fact against it by both the High Court and the Court of Appeal, WASA made the callous, irresponsible and high-handed decision to not to pay the Sahadaths and to further appeal to the Privy Council, knowing full well that the Privy Council has historically refused to entertain appeals where there are concurrent findings of fact from the local courts,” said Lalla.
In January, High Court Justice Vasheist Kokaram had delivered judgment in favour of Darwin and Kamalar Sahadath, saying WASA was responsible for the couple’s home sinking more than 20 feet in the span of just about two years. He had ordered that the couple be paid just over $2.2 million.
WASA appealed, with Keston McQuilkin, one of the lawyers representing WASA, stating that Justice Kokaram erred in law when he placed too much emphasis on the Sahadath’s geotechnical expert before ruling in their favour.
He stated that while this expert concluded the damage to the property was caused by the leaking main, he did not discount that other factors, including the construction of the building as well as seismic activity, could have also contributed.
In November 2018, Justices of Appeal Allan Mendonca, Gregory Smith and Prakash Moosai dismissed the appeal, saying they could find no fault with the ruling handed down by the trial judge.
Lalla countered that this was not an argument that was raised by WASA during the High Court proceedings and, as such, it could not have been raised at that point.
“If the authority is now claiming that something else caused the landslide, it was up to them to do something about it,” he had stated.
Lalla referenced WASA’s records which showed that it had received a number of complaints from other homeowners in the area whose property were being negatively affected by the leaking main, but still the problem took over a year to be rectified.
The amount awarded to the Sahadaths by Justice Kokaram was also challenged by WASA, with attorneys stating that the judge did not take into consideration that some items and fixtures were salvageable and, therefore, Justice Kokaram should not have awarded compensation on these items.
In their High Court claim, the couple stated that WASA was negligent when it failed to fix the leaking main between 2012 and 2014.
They stated that during the period between 2004 and 2010 when the house was constructed, they did not experience any type of landslides. It was not until around 2012 that they began noticing cracks in the building and sinkholes filled with water developing along the roadway close to their home.
The Privy Council was not impressed by the arguments of WASA’s legal team.
In its judgment, the law lords stated: “No such case has been made out here. It is apparent from the very way in which the agreed statement of issues is framed that what the Authority wanted the Board to do was to undertake our own assessment of whether the evidence at the trial was sufficient to prove that the leaks from the Authority’s pipeline caused the damage to the claimants’ home and to substitute our opinion on this issue for the concurrent findings of the courts below. No properly arguable reason has been given for inviting the Board to undertake this exercise.”
Enquiry needed
In commenting on the judgment, Lalla said: “This matter warrants a management enquiry and appropriate changes to the manner in which WASA approaches lawsuits brought against it. It is hoped that no other citizens would ever have to endure and receive the type of treatment that my clients have received and had to endure at the hands of the taxpayer-funded WASA.”
He added, “The unfortunate thing is that this couple, the Sahadaths, have now gone for almost ten years without the money they needed to rebuild their home, when all along the simple, responsible and humanitarian thing for WASA to have done, as a good, taxpayer-funded enterprise, was to honour the decisions of the local courts and pay the compensation ordered.”
The initial award was $2.2 million, but with interest over the years of the WASA appeals, the final payment, with costs, will amount to nearly $3 million.
Appearing alongside Lalla for the Sahadaths was attorney Vikash Indar Lal and Alisa Khan, while London-based Charles Russell Spechlys appeared with attorney Sheena Ragoobar and McQuilkin for WASA.