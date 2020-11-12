Brace for a whole week of no water.
From Monday, November 16, to Tuesday, November 24, areas in Central and South Trinidad will be without a water supply.
This is as a result of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and the Desalination Company of Trinidad and Tobago (Desalcott) proceeding with a planned shutdown of the Point Lisas Desalination Plant to facilitate maintenance works.
Desalcott provides 40 million gallons of water daily to WASA, which is used to supply the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, as well as augment the supply to areas in Central and South Trinidad.
Speaking during a news conference at Desalcott’s office in Point Lisas yesterday, WASA CEO Alan Poon King said the authority will be implementing a number of measures to mitigate the effects of the shutdown in the affected areas.
He said WASA will increase production and re-distribution of supply from the Caroni and Navet Water Treatment Plants and implement temporary supply schedules while ensuring capacity storage at critical service reservoirs.
There will also be an increased schedule for truck-borne water to be delivered in these areas with special emphasis and arrangements to supply health institutions, homes for aged and other government and special needs organisations.
Poon King said customers will still be required to pay their water bills during the period of the shutdown.
Giving an update on the country’s reservoir levels at this time, Poon King said there have been favourable increases in reservoir levels due to an increase in rainfall.
“The Navet reservoir, in fact, has surpassed its long-term average as has been the case at Hollis,” he said.
“So the Navet reservoir is currently at a level of 90.6-per cent filled, as compared the long-term average of 84 per cent.
“Hollis is at 96.4-per cent filled, as compared to a long-term average of 81.4 per cent.
“The Hillsborough reservoir in Tobago is 100-per cent filled at this time,” he added.
The Arena reservoir is, however, at 68 per cent, compared to a long-term average of 84 per cent.
Poon King encouraged the public to continue to save and conserve water.