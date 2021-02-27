WASA phased out by 2023

The Cabinet sub-committee on the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has concluded that the public utility is too expensive to maintain, too dysfunctional to fix, and should be phased out by September 2023.
In WASA’s place, the sub-committee is recommending a water management company, which will be registered under the Companies Act, publicly owned and vested with the unencumbered operating assets of WASA.
The committee of Cabinet ministers also recommended the procurement of the services of an international water management operator to support the transition to the water management company.
“Given the nature and sensitivities around water and its supply, the Government and the population’s shift to the recommended model will require a transitionary framework and strategy (interim management team/international water management operator) to be implemented over a three-year period,” according to the report of the Cabinet sub-committee obtained by the Sunday Express.
Last Tuesday, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales announced a shake-up of WASA’s top management, disclosing that the utility’s chairman, Dr Lennox Sealy, a management consultant, would serve as WASA’s executive director.
If the sub-committee’s report is implemented in full, Sealy would work with the international water management operator in the transition period until September 30, 2023.
The sub-committee delivered its report on December 11, 2020. That report will be laid in Parliament on Friday.
On the issue of WASA’s employment practices, in the section entitled “Pressing the Reset”, the sub-committee states that the utility is overstaffed by 2,500 employees.
A guidance brief by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) dated December 2019 states that WASA is overstaffed by approximately 2,000 employees.
A third report, dated March 13, 2018, entitled “WASA Top Management Assessment” estimates that the WASA employee headcount should approximate 3,600.
At the time of writing, the author of the report, strategic management consultant Rawlingson Agard, estimated that the utility employed 5,393 people.
That means a reduction in employees of about 1,800.
The Cabinet sub-committee report states that, as at September 30, 2020, WASA had 4,828 employees.
“Staff costs (wages and salaries) represent approximately 177 per cent of total revenue and 45.6 per cent of total operating costs,” the sub-committee reported.
“WASA is currently operating in excess of the 1999 Cabinet approved structure by more than 3,152 employees. This translates into a high staff-per-connection ratio of 13 employees per 1,000 connections, exceeding the regional benchmark of eight employees per 1,000 connections. By all international standards, WASA is grossly overstaffed,” the sub-committee report stated.
The report also stated that in 2020 WASA had 12.7 staff per 1,000 connections, which is approximately twice that the average for its peers. According to the World Bank, the value for a “good” performance is 5.0 to 6.5, the report stated.
Top heavy
Agard’s report said WASA’s leadership structure exhibits “a relatively long chain of command”. Including the CEO’s office, Agard found WASA had eight levels of leadership instead of the normal three or four.
He reported that the normal approach to leadership structure is three top levels: top, middle and supervisory.
At WASA, he found directors, heads, senior managers, department managers, assistant managers, section managers, unit managers and supervisors.
“In total, the WASA’s top management staff is 426—top management 60, middle management 113 and supervision 254,” Agard reported.
The sub-committee found that the overall relationship between the management functions in the organisation and employees is 12.1. The acceptable international norm at the senior manager or vice president level is 20:1.
“This suggests that WASA is also exceedingly top-heavy. The third level or supervisory leadership is 1:15 to 1:25. Using the best available estimates, this should be in the region of 1:35. As such, even if it is determined that the organisation is to retain its current headcount, the ratio of top management to employees should not be less than 1:38.”
In its analysis of the current state of WASA, the sub-committee described the utility as a “dysfunctional organisation, which requires fundamental transformation”. The report states that the top-heavy management of WASA is ineffective, and the contents of freely negotiated collective agreements reveal a philosophy of securing industrial peace by ceding control of the Authority to the unions, “to the point where the unions have now effectively subsumed many management responsibilities. In some cases, the (union) agreements constrain the Authority from re-engineering and introducing new and contemporary water management technologies into its operations, without first securing the unions’ approval.
“The structure of the collective agreements, in the main, is based on anachronistic public service ranges and job designs and consequently, bear neither relevance nor relation to an organisation whose services are demanded on a 24-hour basis, seven days per week for 365 days of the year.”
The sub-committee does come close to putting its finger on the real problem at WASA when it said: “There is a general lack of accountability pervading the organisation, and the existing organisational culture is the very antithesis of a highly productive organisation.”
The IDB report also addressed the issue of lack of accountability, when it stated: “One of the root causes of the issues and challenges inhibiting WASA’s performance to provide reasonable water supply service is poor governance and implementation arrangements: there has not been a consistent focus on WASA’s accountability for the resources allocated that would ensure efficiency, productivity, and financial sustainability of the utility... WASA has become dependent on financial allocations without defined performance targets to account for its use of the resources.”
Water rates
On the issue of water tariffs, the sub-committee’s report appears to sidestep a political hot potato.
It notes citizens of T&T have been paying water rates of US$0.27 per cubic metre since 1993. That means the water rates in T&T are the fourth lowest in the western hemisphere, with only Peru, Venezuela and Nicaragua having lower rates in 2018.
The sub-committee’s report contains an appendix, which comes close to laying the blame for the lack of rate adjustments at WASA and the T&T Electricity Commission at the door of the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC). The appendix states the RIC Act provides for the review of electricity, water and wastewater rates every five years, or every year on the request of the service provider where there are fundamental changes in the circumstances.
“This however has not been the experience. Since its establishment in June 2000, some 20 years ago, the RIC has only completed one rate review, and that was for T&TEC in 2006. This is notwithstanding that several rate reviews have been launched over the years, but the outcomes have not had a final determination.”