THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) is moving to restore its 36-inch transmission pipeline at Godineau Bridge, Mosquito Creek, South Oropouche, by this evening.
The pipeline, which ran parallel to the old bridge near the Shore of Peace cremation site, collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, resulting in a disruption of supply to residents in surrounding communities.
In a news release last evening, WASA stated that all materials to effect repairs have been identified and transported to the site where repair work is currently under way, using internal resources.
These works include replacement of a 150m pipeline, 30m of fabricated pipework and the supporting structural works, WASA said.
Site preparation began on Tuesday night and work has been estimated to be completed in 36 hours, the Authority stated.
It added that WASA’s valve management protocol had ensured that a pipe-borne water supply was returned to some affected communities.
The Express visited the site at Godineau Bridge yesterday but the area was cordoned off as WASA employees worked on dismantling the collapsed pipeline.
Local government councillor for Avocat/San Francique North, Doodnath Mayhroo, said he was pleased with the work being done at the site and was hopeful that supply would be restored in the shortest possible time.
He said, “I am at the site now and work is moving at fast pace. The area has been cordoned off and WASA workers are cutting and redirecting the pipeline.
They are not using the structure that collapsed but rerouting the line along the old Godineau Bridge.”
Mayhroo said he had been contacted by residents impacted by the incident pleading for supply to be restored before Divali. He said Hindus were at this time preparing for the festival which will be celebrated on Monday.
WASA stated that early investigations revealed that the rack used to support the pipeline collapsed, causing the rupture.