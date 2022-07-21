THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has advised that customers in parts of South-East Trinidad who are currently experiencing an interruption in their water supply should manage their stored water use efficiently by reducing consumption.
WASA said the disruption resulted from a landslip which led to the displacement of the 16-inch-diameter transmission pipeline at the St Julien Booster Station in Princes Town.
According to WASA, extensive emergency repair works, including the replacement and securing of the displaced pipeline, are ongoing and are expected to be completed by 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The affected areas include St Mary’s Village, Barrackpore (parts of Rochard Douglas Road), Cunjal, Cumuto (and side streets), Moruga Road including all side streets, Saunders Trace, Cachippe, Fifth Company, Indian Walk, Upper and Lower Hindustan, Third Company, St Julien, Sixth Company, Naparima-Mayaro Road from LP 390-410, Petit Café, Matilda Road, Lengua Road, Frederick Road, New Grant, Fairfield, Indian Walk, Post Office Trace, Monkey Town, Nagee Road, Maingot Road, Hindustan Estate and Craignish.
As such, WASA is asking customers manage their stored water use efficiently by reducing consumption, particularly over the period of the disruption, since it may take up to 24 hours for the service to normalise to some affected areas following the completion of the repairs.
WASA said a limited truck-borne water supply is available upon request.
Customers requiring further information or assistance can contact WASA’s customer call centre toll-free at 800-4420/26.