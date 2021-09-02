WASA still emptying growing Beetham sinkhole

MURKY water and sewage from a sinkhole at the corner of Main Street and Fifth Street, Beetham Gardens, was still being pumped out up to last night by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).
WASA corporate communications manager Daniel Plenty said with so much water in the now 15-foot-deep (4.5-metre) hole, it was only when this water is removed, the authority will know what repairs have to be done.
He said the area of the sinkhole had been cordoned off and secured, so one would mistakenly fall or drive into the hole that spans almost the width of the road.
A large excavator was on site dredging bucketloads of dirt and what appeared to be raw sewage and putting it in dump trucks to be carted away.
As they dug, dirty water appeared to be constantly refilling the hole.
Political activist Anderson Wilson said a resident who was driving home fell into the hole and had to get help from neighbours to get her car out.
He said WASA had responded to their calls and brought in a pump last Friday, but the hole began growing wider.
Fifth Street resident Debra Farrier told the Express: “This hole formed on August 18 and was not wide like it is now, and I tried calling WASA and I didn’t get through but my neighbours did.
“I don’t know what is broken, but since August, the sewage water has been coming through our toilets and bathrooms and kitchens,” she said.
She said the streets on either side of their street had the same problems.
She said there were approximately 24 homes on each street.
“It is bleach we have to use because it smells very badly,” she said.