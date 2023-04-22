WASA to waive water trucking policy

MP Rudy Indarsingh

Minister of Public Uti­lities Marvin Gonzal­es and Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh yes­­­ter­day clashed over the issue of a water supply for people in underserved communities such as Couva South.

During the verbal exchanges between them in Parliament, at the Red House, Port of Spain, Indarsingh charged that the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) “had collapsed” under Gonzales, while Gonzales countered that the Uni­ted National Congress (UNC) had collapsed, and accused Indarsingh of having a penchant for bacchanal.

House Speaker Brid­gid Annisette-­George even­­­tually advised Indarsingh to “take a little five-minute (walk)” to “collect” himself as he continued to “exercise his right to speak” (about the water situation), even after the Speaker had directed that they move on to the next question.

In response to the questions from Indar­singh on whether WASA had implemented a water supply schedule for the dry season, Gonzales said WASA had waived its water trucking policy to ensure that all domestic customers of the authority will have access to a truck-borne water supply despite their financial standing with the authority.

“It is the first time in this country that that has ever been done. To minimise the impact of the dry season, a deci­sion has been taken that for the remainder of the dry season, till the end of June, all domestic customers who receive a scheduled supply of two days or less a week can place a request for truck-borne supply, with all conditions waived.

“No matter their finan­cial standing with the authority, all domestic customers will have access to a truck-borne service at no cost to them, and the authority’s truck-borne service can be re­quested through all of its technological platforms,” he said.

Indarsingh asked whe­ther the minister can give the House the assurance that WASA will stick to the published water schedules and where it does not, there will be a truck-borne supply in constituencies “that have been suffering as a result of your incompetence”.

Gonzales said the people of Trinidad and Tobago will not agree with Indarsingh.

“As a matter of fact, if we have to see incompetence, we can just look at the conduct of the Member for Couva South. His conduct in Parliament is the epito­me of incompe­tence as a Member of Parliament.

“That being said, let me remind the national population that despite the challenges, we are doing everything that is possible to ensure that communities that are unserved and underserved, especially du­ring these difficult conditions,” receive water, he said.

Policy decision

Indarsingh had asked specifically about the citizens of Calcutta 1, 2 and 3; Central Park, Balmain Village; Dow Village, Cali­fornia; Windsor Park; Indian Trail and surrounding villages, and whether they would be subjected to a one-in-every-nine-day water supply schedule.

Gonzales said a poli­cy decision had been taken that where there was a need to adjust water schedules to impose more restrictive con­­ditions, in light of the changing supply conditions, no adjustments would be made to schedules in areas in receipt of a level of service of 24/3 and under.

“This would include areas in the constituency of Couva South, which are in receipt of a one-in-­every-nine-day water supply schedule. However, areas with a more consistent and regular supply may experience some curtailment to allow for a more even distri­bution of water,” he said.

He said WASA implemented its 2023 Dry Season Water Supply Schedule a few days ago, and the new schedules would be published on the authority’s website and social media pages.

He said he was pleased to advise Indar­singh that on the completion of works currently in train for the drilling of three new wells in the Freeport aquifer and the equipping of another in California, communities in the constituency of Couva South that were in receipt of a supply of one in every nine days will experience a signi­fi­cant improvement in their water supply.

Cool yourself,

Indarsingh

Indarsingh however said Gonzales had given a “road apples” (horse manure) response and asked whether Gonzales was aware that constituents were awaiting a pipe-borne water supply in excess of 15 days for the last year.

Gonzales responded that WASA had made a number of press statements about the difficulties in supplying water in the areas to which Indarsingh referred.

He said it was not only WASA but Desalcott, which had reduced its capacity by three to four million gallons due to challenges on the plant.

This had affected WASA’s ability to adhere to the schedules in those areas, he said, adding that the ministry was working with Desalcott and other stakeholders to pursue a number of initiatives to provide the people of Couva South with a more reliable supply.

Indarsingh said it appeared that WASA had collapsed under Gonzal­es’ tenure and asked for assurances about the schedules.

Gonzales replied that it was the UNC, not WASA, which had collapsed “a long, long time ago.... And this penchant for bacchanal and confusion on the part of the Member for Couva South has collapsed”.

“This is incompetent, it is not bacchanal,” Indar­singh shouted. As the Speaker urged Indar­singh to desist from shouting, he shouted: “Is he (Gonzales) in charge of WASA, not me!”

“Member for Couva South, I will ask you, having asked your question, after the response, if you could go outside, take a little five minutes and come back in. You deliberately put on your mic to say what you had to say and you know that is not proper,” Annisette-George said.

“Madam Speaker, I will leave the Chamber, but under what Standing Orders?” Indarsingh asked.

Annisette-George said she was sure that Indarsingh did not mean that and she was also sure that he was an expe­rienced member and therefore would, when he leaves the Chamber, find her authority.

“Please don’t let me exercise it (her authority) further,” she said.

Indarsingh continued to complain loudly about the fact that his constit­uents could not get water even once a week, even as the Speaker called on Mayaro MP Rushton Pa­ray to ask the next question.

“Member for Couva South, I am trying my best to deal with you in the fairest manner. You said you would go outside, maybe then you would be able to collect yourself and come back,” Annisette-George said.

