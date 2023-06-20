The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) is expected to write to the Commissioner of Police to investigate a matter which has arisen with the Tobago House of Assembly’s (THA) Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development over a pipe-laying project at Shirvan-Store Bay Local Road.
Over the weekend, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales claimed the THA was trying to stop the project.
This prompted a response from the Division of Infrastructure, which indicated it wrote to WASA asking that its works be delayed until June 22, in light of a pending court matter.
In a news release on Sunday, WASA said the THA wrote a letter addressed to the head, Tobago Region, of the authority last Friday. In the letter, the THA referenced a High Court action against the THA by the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and called on WASA to hold its hand from undertaking its works. It said there was an injunction obtained by the EMA in those proceedings.
“As such, given the fact that the Authority is not a party to the Court proceedings, and having received all prior approvals to undertake its works, including from the THA, it saw no basis for acceding to the THA’s request, without having the opportunity to properly consider the matter,” WASA went on to say in the release.
As a result, WASA claims it is highly disingenuous of the division to state that on Sunday it received no reply after its letter was received by the authority late on Friday, without providing a copy of the court documents.
Contrary to what is stated in the release, the authority said the THA’s letter gave the impression that the injunction will be discharged this Thursday. It said it is in the process of investigating the contents of the THA’s letter, including seeking copies of the court documents, so that WASA will be in a position to properly respond.
“What the Division conveniently fails to mention in its release is that after dispatching the letter late on Friday evening, less than 24 hours later, officers from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service attended the work site at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and advised the Contractor that the Authority was in breach of an injunction and that the Contractor was to remove all equipment, tools, and tents off the roadway,” WASA stressed.
WASA said the EMA has carriage of the injunction and has not served the authority with the injunction, nor is the authority the servant and/or agent of the THA or the division, nor is WASA involved in the works being conducted by the THA.
Further, the authority said it contacted the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Tobago, who advised that his office issued no such instruction and that he will address the situation.
“It is strange that less than 24 hours after the THA issued its letter, the police attempted to stop the works, unknown to the Assistant Commissioner of Police. By its letter dated June 16, the THA did attempt to stop the works being carried out by the Authority, without providing a proper basis for doing so,” WASA exclaimed.
The authority added that the division’s dismay over the statements of the Minister of Public Utilities is passing strange, and they must be aware that Gonzales’ statements were neither false nor disrespectful and misleading, given the contents of the THA’s letter.