WASA workers 'demonised'

The Public Services Association (PSA) is calling the transformation of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) a complete demonisation of WASA workers, as it claims both managers and workers from the bargaining unit would be immediately cut.
And, in response to the commencement of the transformation, some WASA workers held a protest yesterday outside WASA’s head office in St Joseph.
Speaking to the Express via phone yesterday, WASA workers said their colleagues, all clad in their green PSA T-shirts, marched and chanted outside the Transport Division of WASA’s headquarters on Farm Road.
PSA president Leroy Baptiste said the protest was in retaliation to the continued threat against workers’ jobs.
And despite Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales assuring the recognised majority unions yesterday that no transformation will take place until negotiations are completed, Baptiste said a lot of the jobs to be cut immediately will also include workers that the PSA represents.
“There is no 426 executive managers at WASA,” Baptiste stated. “Let me repeat, there is no 426 executive managers at WASA, that does not exist. The executive management team is no more than 47 persons at WASA. Therefore, those jobs they are talking about are jobs well within the bargaining unit of PSA. But the attempt to present WASA as an organisation out of control to stir the public sentiments to be hateful of WASA and WASA workers is why they would give such a lying figure. Because think about it, if they are saying WASA has about 5,000 workers, but then they’re saying WASA has 426 managers, then you have a manager for ten or 11 persons. That is deliberate and that is a lie.
“It is part and parcel of the continued demonisation of workers, not just WASA workers. It is a continued pattern that we have allowed a government to lie and remain unaccountable. They did the same things to Petrotrin workers. They went on the national stage and said, ‘No, no, we’re not going to be sending home workers’, then they sent home the workers,” he added.
New executive
Speaking during a news conference at the Ministry of Public Utilities’ head office in Port of Spain on Thursday, Gonzales said the Authority will be looking at restructuring the bargaining unit only after a new executive was formed in the first quarter of the 2023 financial year.
And WASA chairman Ravi Nanga said the rumours that retrenchment letters would be given to workers were false.
“I want to assure the recognised majority unions that there will be no implementation of the transformation plan at the level of the bargaining units until there has been fulsome negotiations,” Gonzales said,
“Over the last couple months, I have had good engagements with the PSA and the NUGFW (National Union of Government and Federated Workers). They have recognised that WASA is overstaffed and they have put forward on the table that when we reach at that stage, they prefer the implementation of a voluntary separation of employment package (VSEP). So I think there is general understanding that there will be some displacements but they want to be able to be engaged to determine the strategy for the reduction of employees where there might be surplus employment within the organisation as we roll out the new structure for the organisation,” he added.
In response, Baptiste said: “I want to stress as the association here, we are really concerned with the apparent attempt to treat jobs and people’s jobs as some kind of trivial and simple dismissive type of decision that one takes…They are talking about persons with families, persons with children, persons with homes, with mortgages, persons who have to buy medication because they may be diabetic or hypertensive. So, when you talk about dismissing persons and cutting jobs, you’re really talking about affecting persons lives… It is a deliberate disregard for human life.”
Baptiste said the union would be speaking with its members in the coming week.
Attempts to contact NUGFW officials for comment yesterday proved futile.