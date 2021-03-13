WASA workers on the warpath

There appears to be a deliberate plot to starve the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) of financial resources to roll back whatever gains were achieved by way of customer satisfaction in the five years prior to 2015.
And the current administration is being further accused of embarking upon a strategy to remove all mitigating measures put in place by the previous administration to reduce the impact of WASA’s systemic issues.
This is declared in a draft position paper being finalised by the Public Services Association (PSA), in response to Government’s plans to restructure WASA.
The document contrasts developments at the authority between the two distinctive periods with both administrations in office—2010 to 2015, and 2015 to present.
In the first period, it says the authority adopted measures, some of which were substantive, in order to mitigate the negative impact to customers of the systematic issues plaguing the utility. It listed several of them, concluding that in the process, “WASA surged in popularity where customer satisfaction was at an all-time high.”
With the change in government after 2015, it said, coupled with the fall in the price of oil and gas, investments in WASA dried up.
Unions representing WASA workers are said to be preparing to hit back hard at the Government, for what they claim are deliberate attempts to colour public opinion against workers and management at the utility.
They accuse governments in the past, and particularly the current administration, of the serial failure of will to implement several planned restructuring exercises over the years.
Management by bullying
In a series of frontal assertions, the draft position paper accuses the Rowley administration of broad-based attacks on the organisation.
It is a 16-page document which seeks to answer all the allegations made by Government representatives in the wake of the decision in late February in adopting a report from a Cabinet sub-committee on latest plans for the authority.
These include what it listed as government’s attacks on industrial stabilisation; on collective bargaining; on good-paying, permanent jobs in the public sector; and the bogus use of international ratios.
The PSA is the representative union for monthly paid employees at WASA while the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) represents hourly and daily rated workers.
The paper says there is an attempt at “management by bullying”, in which the Government is seeking to muster support for its current initiatives. Calling it a campaign geared towards vilifying WASA workers, causing psychological distress to them and their families, the document says it “rejects outright” this approach.
It accuses both the Prime Minister and the Minister of Public Utilities of using their positions to “verbally abuse WASA workers, rather than serve the people of the country”.
In direct response to comments made over the last two weeks by the Minister of Public Utilities and the Prime Minister, the PSA paper says these are part of “a concerted attempt to promote public discontent, odium and outright hate towards WASA workers and the union”.
“Workers’ negotiated allowances and terms and conditions are held up to public ridicule. Industrial peace is deemed a perverse outcome of collective bargaining,” it says. This is in direct response to the position taken by Minister Marvin Gonzales.
In a statement published in the Express on February 24, Minister Gonzales said WASA’s “efficiency was sacrificed for political patronage and management accountability exchanged for industrial stability”.
He said this resulted in an organisation at which there is little correlation between the contents of collective agreements and the realities of providing a national service to the population at affordable and acceptable cost to taxpayers.
Industrial peace
Responding directly to this assertion, the PSA document promotes the principle of industrial peace in an organisation such as WASA, deemed an essential service.
In such a circumstance, it says both the authority and the union are prohibited from taking industrial action, such as strikes and sickouts. “The parties are therefore mandated under law to ensure industrial peace, or to put it another way, to ensure industrial stabilisation.”
Saying the PSA has always accepted the need for comprehensive restructuring at the utility, the paper adds this has been serially stymied by what it calls “the ever-changing leadership at the ministerial, board and executive levels”, which continued despite the signing of two separate memoranda of understanding on this item, one in July 2011 and another in October 2013.
In a section headed “The Singular Reason for WASA’s Dilemma”, the paper listed seven different ministers of public utilities in the five years between 2015 and 2020. There were 24 persons in the position of CEO in the period 1965 to present, with at least two of them being in and out of the position on more than one occasion.
Over the last six years, the entire executive management team (nine people) has been on short-term contracts, ranging between one and three months, “resulting in organisational stasis”, the document says.
“These facts tell a sorry tale. We see a progressively worsened situation with leadership in WASA over time. Whereas this crisis of leadership worsened in recent time (the last six years), the lack of strategic direction has bedevilled the organisation all through its existence.
“It is from this perspective the PSA asserts that the singular problem faced by WASA is the absence of strategic direction from the Government and, therefore, it is disingenuous to suggest otherwise. The Government cannot now wash its hands like Pontius Pilot and suggest that the fault lies with management and the union.” On the contrary, it says this lies “squarely with the Government and no one else”.
Industrial relations climate
On the issue of the industrial relations climate at the authority, the paper contends this is the expressed intention of the Industrial Relations Act (IRA) in organisations such as this.
“The IRA establishes its purpose, inter alia, to make better provisions for the stabilisation, improvement and promotion of industrial relations. It is therefore passing strange to see the State attack industrial stabilisation in the workplace. Is it that the State/Government would have preferred industrial conflict in WASA?” it asks.
Countering the notion that the authority ceded control of the organisation to the union, it again cites the IRA, (Section 40(1), saying this places “a compulsory duty on both parties to enter and treat in good faith with each other for the purpose of collective bargaining. In so doing, there is no ceding of control. Rather, this process is called negotiations. To do otherwise is an industrial relations offence.
“It must be highlighted that the PSA in WASA has held steadfast to its obligation over the last 20 years. There has been no industrial disturbance of note for over the 20 years. Instead, we have embraced the principles of social dialogue and have settled all our issues around the negotiating table or via the Industrial Court.”