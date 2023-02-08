WATCH HOW YOU WINE

“ARE THEY going to arrest people?...it does not make any sense.”
This was among the reactions of several Carnival bandleaders yesterday following the publication of rules and regulations for the upcoming 2023 Carnival Monday and Tuesday.
Titled Carnival Regulations 2023, bandleaders were curious about “A person shall not, sing or recite any lewd or offensive song; or indulge in behaviour or gestures which are immoral, lewd or offensive”.
Another regulation that got bandleaders upset was: “A person shall drive any motor vehicle when masked or facially disguised and/or travel in any motor vehicle when masked or facially disguised.”
Paul Singh of Amazon Mas (formerly Dream Team) explained that Trinidad’s interpretation of Carnival with wining and suggestive behaviour was originally meant to defy the colonial authorities.
“How are they going to address this? Are they going to arrest people?,” he asked.
“This is not only draconian, it does not make sense,” he said, asking rhetorically how does one police someone’s natural reaction to Carnival and self-expression.
He explained that in Hindu culture on Maticoor Night, the night before a wedding, women on both sides of the families get together and celebrate.
“Woman wining on woman. Yes, it might be considered lewd but it is a cultural event where there is a special cultural expression and Carnival is basically the same thing... a cultural expression,” he said.
“Two people having sex on the road is a different story,” he added.
“To be honest, I personally find that the rules go a lil way beyond reason and I have a concern on how they will address it,” he said.
He suggested, however, that maybe the rules were not meant to be strictly adhered to but serve as sort of a guide with regard to behaviour, adding that people may police their lewd behaviour to within a “reasonable” boundary once they are aware that there are rules.
“I think, however, there needs to be a revisit of these rules and look at it from a more cultural standpoint,’ he said.
Ronnie McIntosh of Ronnie and Caro Mas Band started off saying “no comment” but commented anyway, saying: “For these people making these decisions, for them Carnival is a hobby but we live by Carnival not just in Trinidad and Tobago but all over the world. It is about timing.
“If you are setting rules then maybe set it in October or November because you must have things in place, but, I hope they are having fun with all the decisions they are making.”
Peter Samuel of Kinetic Mas said their demographic is a mature crowd so there were no issues with lewd behaviour in their band.
“To be very honest, I knew when the rules came out and I am hearing people talking about them,” he said.
He added that while he had not taken a close look at the regulations, the rule surrounding the wearing of masks while driving got him thinking.
“In my band some of our designs have face masks as people are still conscious of Covid-19,” he said.
“What masks are they speaking of? Full face masks?...I don’t know.”
The rules:
You cannot demand cash while threatening to smear someone or their possessions with paint or mud because while it may be good natured fun for you, it is illegal in the eyes of the law.
“Indulging in behaviour or gestures which are immoral, lewd or offensive,” is also illegal while sipping your favourite brew from a glass bottle while out in public on Carnival Monday and Tuesday will also be illegal.
These and other rules are all part of the Carnival Regulations 2023, under the Public Holidays and Festival Act while the police announced the ban on the use of glass bottles on Carnival Monday and Tuesday.
Among the other rules are that costumes that appear to look like police or regiment uniforms remain a no-no both during and outside of Carnival.
Costumes which portray or represent “in any manner, any deity of a living religion or portray any event in a manner likely to bring into disrepute, ridicule or contempt any religion practised in Trinidad and Tobago,” is also illegal.
“You cannot throw any substance, matter or thing likely to cause damage, injury or discomfort,” is another rule while smearing or daubing on any other person any substance with intent to intimidate or to obtain any money or valuable thing,” is also illegal.
Other illegal acts include having in any public place “any exposed flame or any article of an offensive nature.”
No guns of course unless you are a member of the protective services on duty during Carnival.
Driving a car while wearing a mask that covers the face is illegal as well as travelling in a car when masked or facially disguised.
Play in any orchestra
Organisers of Carnival bands, orchestras and those playing in the bands are also asked to note the following:
One can not play in any orchestra on the road, unless the name and address of the person and the name of the orchestra are registered while singing or recite any lewd or offensive song is also not allowed.
One may not indulge in behaviour or gestures which are immoral, lewd or offensive and have in his or her possession or carry in any band anything resembling a firearm or ammunition.
The flag and Coat of Arms of Trinidad and Tobago and that of any other country cannot be carried or used “in a derogatory manner.”
Explosive or smoke producing devices are not allowed while driving any vehicle made to resemble a tank, armoured military vehicle, rocket launcher or a warship is also not allowed.
Bands consisting of more than 50 people should have been registered by January 30, 2023 with the Senior Superintendent or Superintendent of Police in charge of the Police Division in which the leader resides.
After registration the Senior Superintendent or Superintendent of Police shall assign a registration number to the band and that the band is identified by a banner on which the name and registration number of the band are inscribed in a conspicuous manner.
Of a band of more than 50 people any police officer can demand to see the certificate of registration of said band.
Anyone violating these rules “during the period of Carnival 2023 is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding one thousand dollars and to imprisonment for six months.”
Glass bottle ban:
A glass bottle ban will be in effect on Carnival Monday and Tuesday and anyone found violating this regulation faces a one thousand dollar fine or six months in jail.
Like 2020 Carnival this ban takes effect from 4 a.m. on Monday (Jouvert) and expires at midnight on Tuesday.
The Police Service said “no person, other than an authorised person shall have a glass bottle with him/her within the vicinity of a Carnival event or in any public place during the period of Carnival”.
They added that only “authorised” people can serve or consume a beverage in or near a Carnival event during Carnival
Those with a liquor licence and those authorised to serve drinks (bar employees) are the one’s considered “authorised.”
Police said if someone is found violating the rules, a police officer may “without proceeding to arrest that person,” seize the bottle which can be kept and then disposed of.