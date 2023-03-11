Watchman found dead at workplace

Night watchman Edwin Simon was found dead at his workplace in Balmain, Couva, yesterday morning.
An employee arrived at Universal Projects Ltd around 7.15 a.m. and found Simon, who was also known as Lion, lying face down and motionless in the security booth. His feet were bound and his hands were behind his back. Items in the booth were broken and ransacked.
The Express was told that police found no blood near Simon’s body.
Simon, 63, of Springvale, Claxton Bay, had started his work shift at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Dave McNish who worked as a security officer at the company during the day and would have been the one to relieve Simon from his night shift, said Simon had worked at the company for the past 12 years.
He said he was known by everyone in the area and that he used to “get along good with everybody”.
The Express was told that Simon had spent time in prison but had since turned his life around.
McNish said he had not complained of any threats being made to his life. He added that everyone at the company was in shock at Simon’s death.
ASP Ablacksingh, Insp Doodnath, Sgt Howard and officers of Couva Police Station were on the scene.
Investigations continue into his death.