A man rolls an 800-gallon water tank

A man rolls an 800-gallon water tank

 —Photo: TREVOR WATSON

Brace for widespread water disruption on Thursday.

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) in a news release yesterday advised that customers in parts of North, Central and South Trinidad served by the Caroni Water Treatment Plant will experience a disruption in their pipe-borne water supply on Thursday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

This has become necessary in order to facilitate planned maintenance works at the facility, the release stated.

WASA said a limited truck-borne water service will be available with priority given to special homes, healthcare and Government institutions.

For further information or assistance customers are asked to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426.

The affected areas include:

North Trinidad served by Valsayn Booster Stations A & B:

Champ Fleurs

Mt Hope

Santa Cruz

Saddle Road, San Juan

Malick

Laventille Road

Febeau Village

Laventille

North Trinidad served by El Socorro Booster Station:

Barataria

St Ann’s

Morvant

Cascade

East Dry River

Dibe, Long Circular

Port of Spain

St James

St Barbs

Cocorite

Gonzales

Belmont

Central and South Trinidad:

Piarco

Caroni North and South Bank Road

Cunupia

Endeavour

Chaguanas

Lange Park

Longdenville

Felicity

Caroni Savannah Road

California

Bank Village

Waterloo

Carapichaima

St Mary’s

Mc Bean

Couva

Claxton Bay

Esperanza

City of San Fernando

Marabella

South West Peninsula from San Fernando to Point Fortin

La Romaine

Palmiste

Phillipine

Woodland

Debe

Penal

Siparia

Fyzabad

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ONE MORE CHANCE

ONE MORE CHANCE

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has granted Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) president general Ancel Roget’s request for the Evaluation Committee to re-examine the Patriotic bid.

Sex party’ bust in April... Case thrown out

Sex party’ bust in April... Case thrown out

Failure on the part of the police prosecution to comply with orders of the court has resulted in charges against five local men and seven Venezuelan women being dismissed by a magistrate yesterday.