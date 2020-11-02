Brace for widespread water disruption on Thursday.
The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) in a news release yesterday advised that customers in parts of North, Central and South Trinidad served by the Caroni Water Treatment Plant will experience a disruption in their pipe-borne water supply on Thursday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
This has become necessary in order to facilitate planned maintenance works at the facility, the release stated.
WASA said a limited truck-borne water service will be available with priority given to special homes, healthcare and Government institutions.
For further information or assistance customers are asked to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426.
The affected areas include:
North Trinidad served by Valsayn Booster Stations A & B:
Champ Fleurs
Mt Hope
Santa Cruz
Saddle Road, San Juan
Malick
Laventille Road
Febeau Village
Laventille
North Trinidad served by El Socorro Booster Station:
Barataria
St Ann’s
Morvant
Cascade
East Dry River
Dibe, Long Circular
Port of Spain
St James
St Barbs
Cocorite
Gonzales
Belmont
Central and South Trinidad:
Piarco
Caroni North and South Bank Road
Cunupia
Endeavour
Chaguanas
Lange Park
Longdenville
Felicity
Caroni Savannah Road
California
Bank Village
Waterloo
Carapichaima
St Mary’s
Mc Bean
Couva
Claxton Bay
Esperanza
City of San Fernando
Marabella
South West Peninsula from San Fernando to Point Fortin
La Romaine
Palmiste
Phillipine
Woodland
Debe
Penal
Siparia
Fyzabad