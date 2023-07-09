WATER FIX FAILS

THE failure of a “calculated risk” by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) in attempting to repair a 42-inch pipeline at the Caroni Water Treatment Plant has, since Tuesday, led to extended water woes for over 200,000 customers.
WASA chairman Ravindra Nanga said yesterday initial attempts to mitigate the impact of an “imploded” pipeline at the Caroni plant “didn’t work out” and that the Authority had “tried”, while it continues to work towards restoring full pressure to affected areas.
Nanga said the repaired pipeline is still leaking and that some communities may still not be receiving full pressure in their taps, as the supply has to be fed at a lower volume so as not to further rupture the leak.
In a telephone interview, Nanga apologised to those impacted and said the event was not as a result of negligence, as WASA had known what it was doing in taking a calculated risk.
However, the chairman said the imploded apparatus dated back to the construction of the plant around 1978 and was no longer being used anywhere in the world.
Nanga said WASA, as of last Friday, had received the assistance of the National Gas Company (NGC) in replacing the aged pipeline, and it was hoped service would be fully restored by the end of this week.
According to the chairman, all attempts were being made to restore full power to affected areas in the North, which included Aranjuez, parts of Saddle Road and parts of Port of Spain.
“It was a calculated risk that we took. It was not that we did not know what we were doing,” Nanga said, adding that the Caroni issue was “not a traditional repair”.
He commended WASA workers, adding that Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales was on the ground, as was deputy chairman (Alston Fournillier), who “took charge and he was part of the decision-making process”.
“We were trouble-shooting,” Nanga said, adding: “Fortunately, it paid off to a certain extent. It did not provide a permanent solution but we are well on the way to providing a permanent solution.”
Nothing to hide
Nanga said the board “had nothing to hide” and that “as we speak, what we repaired is leaking... not very badly but it allowed us to return water to the system”.
He said, however, “we have not fully charged the system as yet and we are incrementally increasing the pressure”.
“We don’t want to go back to full pressure and it blows out fully. We are contending with the leak,” Nanga said, adding that “in doing that temporary repair, we were able to restore supply to quite a number of communities”.
He said when WASA dug up the pipeline at Caroni, which has two outtakes, it was not a traditional leak but the line had “imploded”, affecting supply to the North.
The apparatus was concrete-encased steel pipes, and were no longer available, he said.
Nanga said WASA did not have a “standard method to repair” and “we had a number of choices but all involved risks as well the timing factor”.
“We were looking to see the shortest possible time we could restore water,” he said.
In taking the decision to repair, Nanga said concrete had to be fused to steel “which is not an easy task”.
“We were aware there was a risk the steel would not hold properly, but decided to take the risk,” Nanga said. “I know a lot of people are criticising us... that ‘you poured the concrete and you didn’t test, etc’. We full well knew what we were doing, it was taking a risk.”
Nanga said the steel pipes were fused to the concrete and “we introduced two flanges and gaskets and hoped that it would hold” but “unfortunately, it did not”.
He said with the NGC’s help, which WASA was grateful for in a “time of crisis”, the old pipe would be bypassed, with work on the trenches having started yesterday.
Fabrication is expected to begin today, he said, and WASA hopes to connect to the plant by Tuesday or Wednesday, and to the transmission system by Thursday or Friday.
Nanga also noted challenges associated with bad weather.
He said WASA was, in the meantime, trying to “move around” water and incrementally increase the pressure in order to restore some supply to as many customers as possible.
Some would be supplemented with a truck-borne supply meanwhile, he said.
The ruptured pipeline at Caroni left over 200,000 customers in North Trinidad without water starting last Tuesday, WASA stated on Friday, also forcing the closure of some businesses in Downtown Port of Spain.