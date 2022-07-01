It was Lydia Belliel’s two dogs that alerted her to the fast-approaching danger she was oblivious to.
The Grande Riviere River swelled to its limit and overflowed its bank on Wednesday afternoon after persistent rainfall brought on by the passage of a tropical cyclone the night before.
Belliel was one of over 40 residents who were affected by flooding.
A tropical storm warning was in effect for Trinidad and Tobago from Tuesday evening to Wednesday night, but the Meteorological Service of Trinidad and Tobago lifted the warning at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
Heavy showers, however, persisted in many areas on Wednesday.
Belliel, her three children and grandson live on a street off the Paria Main Road, a stone’s throw away from the Grand Riviere River.
Grande Riviere is a fishing village located on Trinidad north coast, between Toco and Matelot.
Belliel said when she realised the river was about to burst its bank, she was prepared for some flooding in her yard. After all, she had experienced this before.
But when her dogs began behaving hysterically, she knew it was worse than she’d imagined.
In less than ten minutes, raging flood waters came crashing into her home, destroying her appliances, furniture, electronic devices and personal belongings.
It was the worst flood in the Grande Riviere area she had ever experienced since moving there 12 years ago, she told Express chief photographer Robert Taylor, who visited the area around noon yesterday.
“It happened during the day between 3 and 4 p.m. And the flood came up in less than ten minutes. I have been through a flood before, so I grabbed up all my valuables. I put up what I could’ve put up higher. But things like the beds and stuff, I can’t do anything about that. We lost our beds, vinyl, rugs, couch, washing machine, chest of drawers, clothes, books, laptop computers, refrigerator, stove. If you watch, you’ll see the water line which was more than a foot in my house,” she said, pointing to the outside wall.
Belliel’s family of five includes her three children—ages 23, 20 and 18—and her five-year-old grandson.
“This is the worst hit because the both rivers collided, which is the Mapepire River and the Grande Riviere River, so I was literally in the middle of the flow when the both of them hit,” Belliel said.
“I didn’t see the river coming down yet. To be quite honest, the weather was so nice yesterday. There was a little drizzle, then the sun came back out, then we got a little drizzle again and the sun came back out. But we got constant rain. I have seen harder rain fall and nothing didn’t really happen, only the yard get a little flood... nothing to even reach here on top of here (pointing to foundation of house),” she added.
“It was when my two dogs start to react really bad I knew something was wrong. They are accustomed to the rain, and they are usually normal and they would go and sleep. But not yesterday. They were getting on and barking and jumping around, and I was like I know when animals know something is wrong you have to pay attention to that. I brought them inside, but both of them wasn’t comfortable. They were literally running by every window instead of lying down and waiting for you to scratch their belly, which they are accustomed to doing. No matter how we tried to hold them down, they were just looking for all the windows to jump through. They were running from window to window,” she recalled.
Belliel said when she looked outside, she saw the flood waters rising on to the foundation of her house.
“And when it start to come up here, we started to grab up birth certificates, we tried to put certain things higher like electrical stuff, TVs, clothes. We were so busy inside putting up stuff that a neighbour came by the back door and start shouting—you all come fast and get out of here,” she recalled.
She said when she watched outside, it was like a horror movie seeing the rushing water coming towards her home.
“We jumped through the bedroom window because no doors or nothing else could open, so we had to jump through,” she said.
She said thankfully she was able to seek shelter at her mother and stepfather’s home, located on a hill in the same village.
As she spoke, neighbours and villagers were busy sweeping and washing out muddy water and slush from Belliel’s living room and kitchen, lifting water-soaked furniture and damaged appliances out of the house, removing vinyl and salvaging whatever they could.
“Most of everything was soaked. Most of those things cannot be used and have to be thrown out,” she said.
She said chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Anil Juteram visited her and assured he would send someone to assess the damage so that she could get help.
We lost everything
A few feet away from her home, fish vendor Miguel also counted his losses.
He said he was not at home when disaster struck, but was able to get home on Wednesday night to switch off electricity to the house.
The father of three children, ages 13 to 18, said he could not sleep in the house that night because the area was home to mapepire snakes.
“I lost my washing machine, television, fridge, everything. I wasn’t home to try and save anything by putting them higher. People were thinking that the storm gone. We get ketch,” he said.
Miguel believed Wednesday’s severe flooding could have been avoided if the Grande Riviere River was dredged.
“It has no dredging programme going on and when they come to dredge, there are some illiterate people around here talking about turtle (leatherback turtles) and all kind of thing. Look, we now start the hurricane season, we just get a pinch of the tail of the this thing and look at what happen. Trinidad can’t deal with this, you know. Every time I try to progress, it’s this,” he lamented.
“I see a man bashing the Met Office on social media, saying they put out false warning. Well maybe he should come up here,” he quipped.
Further up the road, Venezuela national Nirce Quijada recalled grabbing his wife and child, and lifting them onto the roof of their home as the flood waters rushed towards them.
“The river was coming fast. I had no time to get out. I moved wife and five-year-year old daughter on the roof. The water was normal. Then two to three minutes the river was coming fast. I had no time to move anything. Never I think the river could come so fast,” he said.
Quijada, who is trying to build a life for his family in Trinidad, said he lost everything, including their bed, mattress, clothes, washing machine and television.
He said he remained at the house with his family, as they had nowhere else to go.
Leatherbacks perish/
houses damaged
At Grande Riviere Beach, a family of nine living in a house on the shoreline said they watched in shock as the river and beach collided on Wednesday, and ripped away part of their home.
Grande Riviere Beach is home to the leatherback turtle.
Scores of turtle eggs and hatchlings were seen washed ashore yesterday.
Nature Cox explained that the river changed its course during the inclement weather and began flowing parallel to the sea.
She said over 70 sandbags, as well as tarpaulin, had been placed along the foundation of her family’s two-storey house to prevent erosion.
The structure also comprises a craft shop.
“But when the river came down, it washed away the sandbags and tarpaulin,” she said.
She said the kitchen and porch area that were facing the sea also collapsed, taking with it appliances and furniture.
“Since the river start coming down and flooding on Wednesday, I tried calling for help, but nobody came since,” Cox said.