WATER MORE THAN FLOUR

“With the war (between) Russia and Ukraine, the price of flour may increase. We are getting some problems to get some brands of flour.
“I put in an order for rice. And rice is going up. Some companies are raising their prices from Monday. Definitely, prices will keep going up. People have to eat little and live long. It’s not going to get easy!”
So said Wang Li Supermarket manager Dexter Emmanuel while seated on the Brian Lara Promenade in Port of Spain last week.
He said: “Prices will always increase because we import everything.”
Located on Charlotte Street, Emmanuel boasted that Wang Li Supermarket will always have a clientele because they have cheaper prices compared to other established supermarkets in the city and country. But Emmanuel, too, was keenly aware that prices of items, ranging from staples like oil, rice and flour, were increasing—or set to increase.
Several Charlotte Street proprietors, including Ferdinand Lue Qui, popularly known as “Ping”, blamed the escalating prices on Covid-19, the disruption in shipping lines and the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Without mincing words, Emmanuel said: “Prices will always increase because we import everything. Even the products we make here, we have to import it. I don’t think any businessman gets up every Monday morning and decides to raise prices.
“The removal of VAT (value added tax) is a drop in the bucket. There’s a lot more to the increase in food prices. When the ships dock on the port, businesspeople have to pay taxes, freight. They will pass on the prices to the consumers. No matter the goods, we import it.”
Emmanuel cited some prices: 2kg flour, $15.95; 4kg flour, $40; 2kg rice at $16.99; 2kg brown sugar, $13.95; 2kg rice (another brand), $23; and oil (500 ml) at $13.
At Ping’s, customers were enticed with a sign, “pork $14.95 and pigtail $19.95 per lb”. Opposite, vegetable vendors sold Irish potatoes at four pounds for ten dollars, sweet potatoes at three pounds for ten dollars, and plantains at six dollars per pound.
Living hand to mouth
Asked about customers, Ping said: “Drastic slowdown. Blame it on Covid-19 and the war in Russia and Ukraine. Shipping lines are affected around the world. Food supply chains are interrupted. I read it in the Express. Everything going up. Salaries not going up.” Meanwhile, Ping, who morphed into accountant and cashier, was always ready to work with his customers and meet their budgets.
“I will give you six cigarettes at four dollars. Go ahead,” he said.
Laventille resident Mark Robinson, a single parent responsible for four children, said: “Food prices went up. I buy meats wholesale on Prince Street. I find the pluck shops are cheaper. I spend about $50 on meats and $30 on dog food. If I need eggs or milk, I will get it. Instead of a sack of flour, I buy 4kg packs and it might come up to about $97. It’s cheaper. I have to pay rent about $1,000. It’s not easy. I am living from pay cheque to pay cheque.”
Popular “sweet-hand” food vendor Denise Thomas said: “I am in the grocery every day. Everything gone up. A case of chicken went from $210 to $260 now. Every time you go in the grocery, it’s a different price. A brand of rice I buy went from two kilogrammes at $22 to $24. Some places have it for $28. A big bag of rice, about eight kilogrammes, is $105. The cheapest grocery in town is on George Street. I get fish around there. I bought about $400 worth.”
Despite the price increases, Thomas added: “I still think about the customer. I try to give them a pelau with delicious coleslaw and homemade pepper sauce. They can share it with somebody. I have to eat. People have to eat. What Rowley wants us to do? Just now we might have to eat each other.”