WATER PRESSURE

Three Opposition MPs are calling on the Government and the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to have a heart and stop disconnecting the water supply of errant customers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein yesterday wrote to WASA’s executive director Lennox Sealey urging him to suspend the drive and display humanity as people are suffering and strapped for cash in the pandemic given the lockdowns.
Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally also wrote to Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales asking him to instruct WASA’s management to stop the debt recovery drive.
And via a media release, Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit called on the Government to instruct WASA to hold its hand.
The MPs made the appeals yesterday after WASA moved into their constituencies of Barataria, San Juan and Chaguanas and disconnected people’s water supply.
WASA issued a release stating it is clamping down on people who fail to pay their water bills by cutting off service and threatening to sell properties to reclaim monies owed.
The utility stated it has begun debt recovery action against customers who have not paid their outstanding arrears nor contacted the Authority to make an agreement to do so.
The release was accompanied with two photos of its employees disconnecting water service at two locations.
Heavy equipment was brought in to dig up the roadways to access the pipes to disconnect the water supply.
WASA stated it moved to disconnect the water supply in the named areas after numerous attempts to encourage those customers to pay or, make an agreement to pay, proved futile.
The utility added it will be continuing similar actions in other areas throughout Trinidad and Tobago to collect outstanding rates under the Water and Sewerage Act which authorises it to implement several punitive actions to recover payments including disconnection of service and sale of property.
In his letter to Sealey, Hosein pleaded for WASA to show compassion and understanding.
“We are in our third lockdown since March 2020, with this being the deadliest and most infectious wave of Covid-19 infections,” he stated, adding this is further underscored by the heavy restrictive measures which left many jobless and cashless, effective from April 2021.
“With an already burdened population, it is unbecoming of the management of WASA at this time to threaten customers with punitive actions to recover their rates through the sale of customers’ property,” stated Hosein.
“WASA should not engage in these intimidation tactics but rather show a level of humanity in this crisis as many citizens have no money to purchase food or other basic necessities,” he stated.
Hosein stated that while he understands the difficult financial position WASA currently faces, it will not place WASA at a deleterious position to hold its hand on disconnection of residents within his constituency.
He noted that during the pandemic, water is extremely important for the sustenance of life and is critical for sanitisation which is an essential part in fighting the deadly virus.
He pointed out the Health Ministry is constantly imploring citizens to wash their hands, but WASA is disconnecting their water supply, adding that if customers are left with dry taps, the consequences will be dire. He further noted that on February 17, 2021 during a public inquiry into the management of WASA held by the Joint Select Committee on Land and Physical Infrastructure, Sherry Dumas Harewood, Director of Customer Care indicated that WASA had suspended enforcement action from March 2020 when the pandemic started to September last year.
Hosein stated he commended WASA then and sought an extension of the action to not disconnect customers as people are jobless.
In his letter to Gonzales, Rambally stated that it is unfortunate that WASA has embarked on such a course of action in the midst of a pandemic when people are seeking rent relief and moratoriums on loans.
He added that some have even lost their jobs and are depending on the goodwill of charitable persons to feed their family on a daily basis. “In the past, when WASA has rationed water, bills were not issued on a pro-rated basis. People paid their bills fully. Now that they are unable to pay due to the devastating impact of the pandemic, it is unfortunate that WASA has begun this debt-recovery drive, even threatening to disconnect supply or sell people’s property,” he stated.
He added that this is a draconian measure because of its timing.
And in her release, Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit said Government must have a heart and understand that people are suffering.
“Where is the human face of WASA? Why not facilitate a moratorium for customers in default pending the amelioration of the financial environment?” she asked.
Mohit stated that the thrust of WASA’s debt recovery should be on a concentrated drive to remedy the leakage along the pipeline infrastructure which creates a tremendous financial loss to WASA’s income stream.