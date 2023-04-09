WATER RACKET

EASTER is not just for Christians, President Christine Kangaloo has said.

This is because joy and hope are universal feelings, she said in her Easter message to T&T.

For Christians, Easter is the most important feast of the ecclesiastical year. Its importance is explained in the words of the Apostle Paul, written in 1 Corinthians 15:17, that “unless Christ rose from the dead, our faith is in vain,” the President stated.