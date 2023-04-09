WATER RACKET

Employees of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) are suspected to be involved in a “water truck racket”, deliberately cutting off the supply to certain areas in an attempt to force affected communities to purchase water from truck services.
Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales confirmed this yesterday, as he noted comments from WASA chairman Ravindra Nanga last week.
During a news conference on Wednesday, Nanga said WASA would be closely monitoring the water supply schedules to communities across the country, as there were concerns about people deliberately shutting off the water supply.
He said there were instances of people complaining about not receiving water for days but, upon investigation, there was nothing wrong with the supply system and that someone had simply turned off a valve to restrict the flow of water to these areas.
Nanga did not go into detail, instead telling reporters to draw their own conclusions.
Nanga told the Sunday Express yesterday that it was only possible for people within WASA to tamper with the system in that way, as it required special keys and knowledge of the supply network to be able to turn off the valves.
Gonzales said it was his belief that this was linked to water truck delivery services.
“Certain things were brought to my attention that I have every reason to believe is affiliated with the water trucking racketing that is taking place in some areas. Valves are being deliberately turned off in order to force people into purchasing water,” he said.
“On many instances I had to personally intervene in situations that were brought to my attention and, upon my intervention, the matter was resolved and I also escalated it to the chairman so that they can do their own investigation because the ministry does not have any power to take any disciplinary action against any employee of the Authority.”
Nanga told the Sunday Express that purchasing water from private water trucks is illegal in Trinidad and Tobago. However, suppliers use a “loophole”.
“To get around that, they are saying it is not the water they are charging for, but the delivery,” he said.
Nanga said WASA is looking to clamp down on this, but it would require legislative support.
WASA has, several times in the past, issued warnings to the public to not purchase water from private water trucks, saying the Authority could not guarantee the safety or source of the water being supplied.
Water from standpipes
The Sunday Express contacted several private water truck contractors via numbers advertised on social media.
One supplier said he could guarantee the safety of the water, as it came from WASA standpipes.
“The water is the same water from WASA that we fill up from the standpipe, so if the water WASA is sending in your pipe is safe, my water is safe,” he stated.
He said his service was not illegal, as he was not charging for the water.
“What I charge for is the delivery. You are paying for me to drive my truck and bring water for you. Same as when you pay a truck in the hardware to bring your materials for you. You are not paying the driver for the materials, you are paying for them to carry it to your house,” the supplier said.
He said he charges $600 to fill up a 1,000-gallon water tank, but the cost could vary depending on the area for delivery. He said he often delivers water free of charge, especially to elderly people and those who cannot afford to pay but are in desperate need of water.
“Plenty times it’s like a charity I running,” he stated. “People can’t get water and when they call WASA it’s a set of runaround. So what they want people to do? Who could pay, they pay. And who can’t pay, it is us helping them out majority of the time.”
Another private water truck service told the Sunday Express he charges $1,000 to deliver 2,000 gallons of water.
“I deliver anywhere in the Eastern Division, Sangre Grande, Manzanilla, Toco... anywhere.”
He, too, said he was not charging for the water itself, but for the service to deliver it. He added that on many occasions he offers his services free of charge to areas hard hit by water supply issues.
This provider said oftentimes he has to deliver water to police stations and health centres in the East, and when they need water urgently he does not charge to do so.
Yet another private supplier alleged he personally knew of WASA water truck drivers who are supposed to deliver water free of charge but use WASA trucks to make money “on the side”.
“What happens sometimes is people would call WASA for truck water but their account might be in arrears so WASA will not bring the water for them. But the same WASA men will tell them ‘give me a lil $200, a lil $300’ and they will bring the water still. And that is how the WASA truck men making their money,” the private water supplier claimed. “So when they say people locking off the valves for water trucks to make money, it is not us they talking about.”
President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) Gregory Aboud said despite the Authority advising against purchasing water from private delivery trucks, he found this service to be necessary.
Aboud and a number of Port of Spain businesses were forced to rely on this service for over two months, as there was a disruption in the water supply in Downtown Port of Spain.
The business owners complained last month of spending sometimes as much as $5,000 a week for a truck-borne supply of water in order to keep their businesses operating.
The issue stemmed from problems with a pipeline, which WASA has since rectified, and the water supply has returned to the affected areas.
Aboud said the private water trucks are what kept the businesses open during the period of disruption.
“We can say from our experience that when the downtown community made requests for a WASA supply, the business people reported back to us that they had been told by WASA that the priority was residential neighbourhoods and private citizens, and that they were not in a position to supply (truck-borne) water to downtown. So I wonder how WASA would rationalise that? There has to be a need for private supply if it is that WASA is unable to cope with the demand,” he said.
Ministry assurance
Aboud, however, said he would not be surprised if there was some kind of racket taking place.
“It is not far-fetched that advantage is being taken of persons who become obligated to purchase water because the supply has been deliberately restricted to their district. All sorts of schemes have been promulgated on the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago. It needs to be investigated very carefully and we need to make sure that there is no collusion between the activity of water supply and those of truck-borne suppliers.”
Minister Gonzales said the issue of employees deliberately tampering with the flow of water to communities is not a new one, and is something he inherited when he became Minister of Public Utilities.
However, he assured that it would soon be a thing of the past.
“The entire system is too manual,” he said. “That is the reason why we are focusing on automation of WASA’s entire distribution system in order to allow for less human intervention and to prevent the possibility of these things happening where there is human intervention that deprives a community of water.”
He said: “With automation, that would be immediately detected and certain action could be taken. With automation, you would have a clear idea of what is taking place on the network if there is a disruption.
“From a control centre you would be able to see what is taking place... so if a valve is shut off, it will be seen from the control centre if there is a defective valve or a booster station is down, whatever reason a community may not be getting water in accordance with their schedule.
“With a smart water network and the creation of a control centre, the entire network will be monitored on a 24-hour basis in real time, so these things will be a thing of the past.”
Gonzales said this is part of WASA’s transformation and a number of “smart water technologies” have already been implemented.
“We are already in the process of creating this control centre and very soon we will be rolling it out to the public... and citizens will see that consistency in the improvement of their supply,” he said.
Asked if WASA has been able to pinpoint any specific employees responsible for deliberately shutting-off valves to restrict supply to communities, and what action can be taken against them, Gonzales said this was not his remit.
“As minister, I cannot get too involved in this because I don’t have the legal remit... there is a board, there is management, and these are the people responsible for taking action. These things are continually under investigation and I have not been told whether any one person or persons have been identified,” he said.
WASA chairman Nanga said he was not making allegations against anyone in particular, but simply stating the facts.
He said WASA is working on improving its truck-borne water-delivery service.
He noted a new and improved WASA app, which will be launched soon, will allow customers to more efficiently report outages in supply and request truck-borne delivery.
He said customers will be able to track the progress of their reports and requests in real time.