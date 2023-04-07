Water restrictions ‘coming soon’

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) is preparing to implement water restrictions as the dry season approaches its peak.
But WASA chairman Ravindra Nanga emphasised yesterday that it is a precautionary measure and there is no water crisis.
He was speaking at a news conference at the Ministry of Public Utilities’ head office at Tragarete Road, Port of Spain.
Nanga noted that WASA would usually implement restrictions at the beginning of the dry season in January, but he said the Authority has been managing its resources efficiently and has fared well up to now.
However, he said information from the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service has indicated upcoming drier-than-normal conditions, and the Authority will be implementing the restrictions “soon”.
Meteorologist Gary Benjamin said yesterday the probability for extreme, drier-than-normal conditions was “moderate” for both Trinidad and Tobago as the dry season progresses.
He said historically the end of April is where heat reaches maximum temperatures, as high as 35° Celcius in Trinidad and 34°C in Tobago.
Benjamin added that there was a 70-per cent chance of dryness likely to occur in April and May, and these months also had the highest chances of below to normal rainfall.
Regarding rainfall levels, he said the averages were so far “under par” for both Trinidad and Tobago.
Based on these predictions, Nanga said WASA found it necessary to take proactive steps, and he noted that two of WASA’s reservoirs are currently below average.
The Hollis reservoir is at 47 per cent, compared to a long-term average of 62 per cent.
The Navet reservoir is at 58 per cent, compared to a long-term average of 69 per cent.
The Arena and Hillsborough reservoirs are at 77 and 76 per cent, respectively, compared to their long-term averages of 73 and 72 per cent, respectively.
Despite two reservoirs being below average, Nanga said it was not a critical situation.
He said the level would be considered critical at 30 per cent.
Nanga noted Barbados and Jamaica are facing drought-like conditions, and said T&T’s situation was not as urgent.
“We are not in a crisis situation but, that being said, that does not mean it will be business as usual. Given the climate trends, we would like the population to be wary of the warnings issued by the Met office.
“I want to emphasise that we are not in a crisis, this is not the WASA of the past. This is the new WASA and we are being predictive, not reactive. In the past we would wait for the levels to drop and then react to that. We are taking precautionary measures to ensure that we do not get to a crisis situation,” he said.
Water hoses and car washing
Nanga said no decision has yet been made on what date the restrictions will take effect, but they will include the normal restrictions against usage of water hoses, washing of cars and watering of lawns.
He said police will be out monitoring to ensure the restrictions are complied with.
Additionally, Nanga said WASA is prepared to make amendments to its water-distribution schedules if necessary.
He said the Authority would try as far as possible to not restrict water to communities which are already under-served, and will instead reduce the schedule in the higher-supplied areas.
He added that WASA continues its leak-repair programmes as well as exploration to ensure resources are managed efficiently.
“It has not been an unduly harsh dry season. We have weathered worse seasons than this, and we are in a pretty good situation,” he said.
WASA operations director Shaira Ali said the Authority had a number of mitigation strategies in place. These include pipeline-replacement programmes, well exploration and rehabilitation, and an increased number of water trucks to supply water.
She urged the population to take the necessary steps to conserve water.