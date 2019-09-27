Water tanks in demand

SEVERAL hardware stores across the country were getting customers coming in to purchase plastic water storage tanks yesterday. It followed the announcement by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and the Desalination Company of Trinidad and Tobago (Desalcott) of a planned shutdown of the Point Lisas desal plants from Monday until October 16.
From 600-gallon water tanks all the way up to 1,000-gallon ones, hardware owners said they were seeing a consistent flow of customers, and they expected this to continue this weekend.