Fire Service officers were called to the San Fernando Water Taxi Terminal at King’s Wharf yesterday morning, after one of the water taxis began taking on water and listing.
A video circulating on social media showed the Carnival Runner tilted on its port (left) side with its starboard (right) side out of the water, and part of the stern under water.
The video shows a group of Fire Service officers around the Carnival Runner, which has not been in operation for months.
A man who appeared to be an official at the terminal could be heard on camera saying: “Right now, they are trying to pump it out.”
The Paria Bullet, one of the other water taxis docked at the San Fernando port, appeared ship-shape and remained buoyant. The water taxis continue to operate a twice daily service between San Fernando and Port of Spain.
In response, Nidco (National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd) released a media statement yesterday on the incident. The water taxi service falls under Nidco’s purview.
The company said the Carnival Runner, which was not operational, began taking on water about 4 a.m. yesterday.
Nidco said in a news release that a team of officials from Nidco, the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service, and the Penal-Debe Regional Corporation were working towards stabilising the vessel.
In a later news release yesterday, Nidco reported that the vessel had been stabilised.
Professional divers were also on-site to carry out an underwater inspection to determine the cause of the incident.
The public will be provided with a further update once the investigation is completed, Nidco said.
But Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee questioned if it was due to poor maintenance which resulted in the Carnival Runner almost sinking.
Lee called for transparency and accountability from Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan.
In a post on his Facebook page yesterday, Lee said: “Given that each year this minister is allocated millions of dollars for the maintenance of these vessels, he must now tell the population when last this vessel was placed on the dry dock for repair. He must tell the population when last this vessel was sufficiently inspected for safety measures as we have seen in the video that some of the glass windows of the vessel have been replaced by plywood, highlighting the possible neglect of the vessel.
“This matter must not be taken lightly or swept under the carpet as is the norm of this administration because had this occurred while in use or with passengers on board, lives could have been lost. As a result, we demand answers on the cause of this mishap and a proper contingency plan of what measures would be implemented to ensure that there are no hindrances to the travelling public who utilise these services,” Lee added.