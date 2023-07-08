WATER WAIT

Shaira Ali

Communications Daniel Plenty, right, discuss work in progress on the 48-inch pipeline at the Caroni Water Treatment Plant, yesterday.

—Photo: Sherlan Ramsubhag

After four days, more than 200,000 customers were still without water yesterday despite assurances from the Water and Sewerage Authority’s (WASA) acting chief executive officer Kelvin Romain that they would have seen a return in their supply on Thursday evening.

Seepage discovered: The site of the repair work at the Caroni Water Treatment Plant yesterday. —Photo: SHERLAN RAMSUBHAG

Romain said yesterday during a news conference at the Caroni Water Treatment Plant that after repairs were completed to the 48-inch-­diameter transmission pipeline, a seepage was discovered and water distribution to customers had to be slowed down.

Consumers began experiencing water woes on Tuesday when the 48-inch pipeline sprang a leak.

WASA’s director of operations, Shaira Ali, said yesterday at the news conference that the north transmission pipeline serviced areas starting at Oropune Gardens and ending at the St James supply zone.

She said the areas which would have been severely affected were St Joseph; high points of Mendez Drive, Champs Fleurs; along Mt D’Or, inclusive of the Santa Cruz area; all the high points of the Santa Cruz zone; Port of Spain; Laventille; St Ann’s; Maraval; Hololo and further into the St James zone.

Ali said the release of water into the pipeline would have been ramped up yesterday, and customers in the lower-lying areas should have received a supply first.

She noted the increase in the release of water was expected to supply the other booster stations that pumped water to the Picton reservoir and the Laventille reservoir at Morvant; and once those reservoirs were filled, customers at the elevated areas should have received a supply yesterday.

Romain acknowledged there were customers who, despite efforts to renew their water supply, would not have received a supply; but said, “We stand ready to service those areas through alternative supplies where we can, as well as truck-borne supplies.”

He said WASA had increased its capacity of the truck-borne water supply by partnering with the Fire Service department and various corporations, as well as engaging the services of new truck-borne water supply contractors.

Priority would be given to health facilities and other Government institutions and businesses in Port of Spain. However, the truck-borne service is also available, on request, to anyone who did not receive a supply, Romain said.

Romain said WASA embarked on a permanent solution to the leak yesterday, where they began the installation of a new pipeline to the surge tank.

He explained that the pipeline would be installed parallel to the existing line, and customers would only experience an interruption in their supply during the ­interconnection process.

The new pipeline installation should take a week to complete, he added.

Businesses suffer

Meanwhile, president of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) Gregory Aboud told the Express yesterday that some food businesses were closed for up to two days in the city because they had no water.

Other businesses tried to access truck-borne water to continue their operations, but only a few received water for a cost of $900 to $1,000 a load, he added.

He stated he was “informed” yesterday at approximately 5.38 p.m. that businesses on Independence Square received a “sputtering of low pressure coming in”.

A worker at a restaurant on the Brian Lara Promenade said the restaurant was using water from its tanks, while a manager at another restaurant said they were forced to pay $1,500 for a supply of truck-borne water.

A tenant of New City Mall reported that the washroom facilities were closed because they were told by the mall administration that no water was left in their tanks.

Residents of Barataria were also, up to yesterday evening, without water.

A resident of Oropune Gardens, Piarco, said their tanks were empty and that there was no water in the pipelines; while another in Spring Village said water came for only two hours, but was the colour of “coffee”.

• Hotline for truck-borne water: 800-4H20; or WhatsApp 709-7793

