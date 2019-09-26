Vast areas of central and south Trinidad will have to do without a daily pipe borne supply of water from Monday.
And estimated 500,000 people will be impacted.
This is because of the shutdown of the Desalcott plants located on the Pt Lisas Industrial Estate.
The plans were announced at a news conference on Thursday in Pt Lisas, involving officials of the Water and Sewerage Authority and the Desalination Company of Trinidad and Tobago (Desalcott).
John Thompson, General Manager – Desalcott said the shutdown was to facilitate maintenance works.
WASA’s CEO Alan Poon-King provided details on how the Authority planned to mitigate the impact on the shutdown on customers.
The planned shutdown which is scheduled to take place from Monday to October 16 will mostly impact the pipe borne water supply to areas in Central and South Trinidad.
Some areas of central Trinidad will receive a pipe borne supply two to three times a week.
Some areas of south Trinidad will receive water once or twice a week.
Desalcott provides 40 million gallons of water daily to WASA, which is used to supply the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, as well as augment the supply to areas in Central and South Trinidad.
In order to mitigate the effects of this supply shortfall on operations, the Authority will implement the following measures during the period of shutdown:
• Increased production and re-distribution of supply from the Caroni and Navet Water Treatment Plants;
• Implementation of temporary supply schedules;
• Ensure capacity storage at critical service reservoirs;
• Increased water trucking capacity;
• Special emphasis and arrangements to supply schools, health institutions, homes for aged and other special needs organisations.
Some of the affected areas will include:
Caroni, St. Helena, Charlieville, Chaguanas, Cunupia, Carapichaima, Couva, Claxton Bay, Marabella, Gasparillo, San Fernando, Cocoyea, Union Hall, La Romaine, Woodland, Palmiste, Phillipine, Rambert Village, South Oropouche, Fyzabad, Avocat, Siparia, Penal, San Francique, Rousillac, Aripero, La Brea.