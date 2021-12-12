Water woes in Colm’s constituency

Residents of Upper-North West Drive in Diego Martin say they have been struggling to access a consistent water supply for the last five years and are now pleading with the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) for intervention.
According to residents who asked not to be named, at least ten homes situated on a slope in the upper section of North West Drive have not had a reliable water supply since the latter half of 2015. And as a result, residents have had no choice but to put out thousands of dollars a month to fill their tanks from private suppliers.
Without enough money to pay for water, they said, they have no choice but to beg for supplies from neighbours who are not situated on the slope.
“For the past few years we have been having issues with WASA and not getting water. It started in the late half of 2015 going into 2016 and after that we complained and called WASA and they said it was pressure and they had to supply other places. I tried to be understanding, someone gave us a private truck number to buy water. We now constantly have to buy water at $500 a tank, and one tank lasts two weeks.
“If we cannot make up $1,000 to buy two tanks to last the month, we have to struggle through the month and go down and maybe beg neighbours for water. The neighbours in the flat are getting water but those on the hill are suffering,” said one resident in a telephone interview in November.
The resident said the issue has been raised by villagers many times to WASA without resolution. After several phone calls and meetings, she said, residents were told that the lack of supply was an issue of insufficient pressure in the area.
Though residents first attempted to access the Authority’s truck borne supplies, she said, many could not afford to maintain a monthly WASA bill without access to pipe-borne supplies. When contacted, she said, WASA informed residents that they needed to clear their arrears in order to maintain access to truck borne supplies.
After years without a restoration of supplies, she said, residents are instead asking for a rebate from WASA.
“When you call to get the truck borne water, they are saying we can’t get it because we are in arrears. They wanted us to pay for the supplies that we are not getting, in order to get a truck of water. How are we supposed to pay for something we are not getting? It is unfair.
“We started to get tired and went into WASA near to when the pandemic happened because we were not getting water and the bills kept coming. It doesn’t make sense to not get any water and you still have to pay the bills. We kept getting the bills so we called WASA and they told us to go in. They told us we have to sign a paper for rebates that might not be successful. They gave us a number to text to let them know and we did all the running. We even tried to go to the councillor to address it but we are still constantly buying water. I don’t know what to do anymore. It doesn’t even drip up here,” she said.
Action
The Express contacted WASA for a response on what could be done to help the residents who live within the Diego Martin North/East constituency of Member of Parliament Colm Imbert.
Last week, WASA responded confirming that there was an issue of insufficient water pressure to the area.
“Maintaining sustained pressures to service customers at the elevated extremities of North West Drive, Diego Martin, has been a challenge which has affected the consistent pipe-borne water supply to customers at the most elevated point on the street,” it said.
The Authority said it would be installing new valves in the area, “As a short-term measure to address this issue, which is expected to improve the pressures and supply to the upper North West Drive area.
“Additionally, a project to replace the existing four-inch diameter pipeline along North West Drive, with a larger six-inch diameter pipeline has been identified for implementation,” WASA said.
Asked about access to truck-borne supplies, WASA confirmed that this service was offered to those in good standing.
“It should be noted that in recognition of the ongoing challenges with the supply to upper North West Drive, the Authority has been providing affected customers in good standing with a truck borne water supply upon request and at no additional cost.
“The supply to elevated areas requires additional infrastructure works and costs, and the Authority will pursue implementation of these works to benefit customers. The Authority will communicate further with the affected residents to discuss the way forward,” it said.