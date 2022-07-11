Water woes in Dibe

Residents of Dibe Road, off Long Circular Road in St James, gained some measure of relief after the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) repaired most of the leaks that have been plaguing the community for the past two years.
When the Express spoke with a few of the residents recently, one who lives at Upper Dibe Road, and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said there were as many as 14 leaks, and, as a result, they have been without a supply of water for the past month.
“Right now nobody has had water for the past month. If it wasn’t for the rain we would have been suffering even more,” he said.
Lower Dibe Road resident Darryl Kassie said while their supply has been a bit consistent compared to residents higher up, their area is also plagued with leaks, with a major one located in the vicinity of light pole number 15.
“This has been going on for quite some time. I’m talking about during Covid time. There’s a major one that still exists where thousands of gallons of water have been gushing for the past two or three years, and it has been reported and they are aware of it,” Kassie said.
“I have spoken to one of the area managers. In fact, I’ve spoken to several area managers and when I call back at times they would tell me they have been relocated to some other jurisdiction.
“A WASA representative came to do a clearance for my property about a month ago. During her visit she asked where was that water coming from, so I told her it was coming from right by light pole 15 and that it has been going on for a number of years, and I have reported it and residents have reported it, so WASA is aware of it. They visit the area and they do pass right by the leak.”
Kassie said he called it in but up to now a month has passed, or probably more than that, and it hasn’t been repaired.
He noted that while the intervention of Belle Vue/Boissiere #1 councillor Wendell Jeffrey has resulted in two of the leaks being repaired, it still has not borne the fruit they anticipated.
“The councillor called me this morning (June 30) and said to expect a WASA crew, so I was on the lookout for them.
“I saw an excavator and a truck with materials belonging to one of the contractors. And probably in about less than half an hour one of the residents called me and said that they were leaving but they hadn’t repaired any of the leaks. The truck, as well as the excavator, went down the road with everything. I don’t know what took place higher up the road, but I know the main leak wasn’t fixed.”
He said when the two leaks were repaired WASA did not give a timeline as to when the others will be dealt with.
Kassie also noted that when WASA repairs the leaks, they don’t usually come back and fix the roadway.
When contacted, councillor Jeffrey confirmed what the residents stated.
He said the regional corporations have no control over WASA, so the most they can do is make timely interventions on behalf of their burgesses.
“The feedback I received from WASA is that they would have to block the road in order to get to the leaks to facilitate the repairs. But the residents as well as the taxi drivers will have to be made aware when that is being done,” Jeffrey said.
He noted that WASA expects the entire operation, when undertaken, to last for a duration of about two hours.
When the Express spoke with WASA’s acting chief executive officer Kelvin Romain, he said he was not aware of the situation.
“This is news to me. I’m now hearing about this.
“I will have that dealt with tomorrow (July 2),” Romain said.
As promised, WASA did visit the community on July 2, and an update from Romain stated that eight of the ten leaks identified were repaired, and a clogged intake in the area where residents were without water for the past month was cleared.
However, when the Express spoke with residents again last week, we were told that one of the repaired pipelines was leaking again, and that the major leak at LP#15 was not dealt with.
On Saturday, Romain told the Express that all outstanding leaks were addressed.