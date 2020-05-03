Residents at Sar Sar Trace, in Manuel Congo, Arima, are calling on the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to immediately address the disruption in their pipe-borne supply of water, which they claim has been ongoing for the past seven weeks.
One resident told the Express that every time they contact WASA they are given a different excuse for the root problem of their water woes.
“There has been no definite say as to what the problem is and how soon it will be rectified. We have had to ration water for the past month. We have children, pets, and some of us are into farming and we have no water.”
The resident stated that the community has several essential workers, among them doctors and police officers, who are also affected by the water shortage.
“One officer complained that he didn’t know how he was going to report for duty as he was unable to do his laundry and have his uniform prepared.
“All WASA needs to do is conduct an investigation to ascertain what the problem is instead of being inconsistent with their excuses,” the resident said.
Another resident, the parent of a newborn baby, said he has had to purchase ten cases of bottled water for drinking purpose, while he has had to collect empty five-gallon bottles and take them by his mother in Tunapuna to have them filled.
“I cannot understand how areas such as Brazil, La Horquetta and Greenvale get water on their scheduled days and we cannot,” he said, adding that it took a WhatsApp post of an intended protest by residents three weeks ago for their councillor to intervene and arrange a truck-borne supply.
“I also cannot understand how in the height of the dry season one particular resident, a chicken farm, and an ‘illegal’ quarrying operation always seem to have water while we don’t. I would like WASA to investigate these persons as it may be that they have diverted the supply of water.”
The resident said the issue of the “illegal” quarrying was raised with their councillor but no action was taken.
The Express was supplied with a series of photos relating to the quarry and chicken farm, along with a video of a PVC watering system in the yard of the resident in question.
The video also highlighted several large pools of water on the roadway in front of the individual’s property.
WASA issued a press release yesterday indicating that a ruptured 16-inch transmission pipeline at the Guanapo Water Treatment Plant has led to customers in certain areas of Arima being without a supply of pipe-borne water.
The release stated that emergency repair work is being undertaken and customers can expect their supply to be restored today.