WATERFRONT SCANDAL

Parliamentarians appeared stunned and disturbed yesterday over the disclosure that no scanners are operational at the Port of Port of Spain and three officers are tasked to manually inspect thousands of containers that enter this country.
The Parliament’s Joint Select Committee (JSC) on National Security, chaired by Government MP Keith Scotland, intends to take immediate action to write the relevant authorities to speed up the procurement of new scanners.
The information about the absence of scanners comes as Trinidad and Tobago grapples with its highest murder toll in history, the majority committed with guns.
Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob, who appeared before the JSC, had said previously that the majority of guns entering the country are not coming through illegal borders, but through the legal ports.
At the JSC, Customs and Excise comptroller Vidyah Marcial, when asked by Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, said she would give the division a B+ grade in terms of its performance, as she stressed that despite the absence of scanners and severe staff shortages, they are trying to do the job.
Deputy comptroller Yasmin Harris said container examination is compromised due to staff shortages.
“They (containers) are being checked through physical examination. Unfortunately, that is the best available avenue at this point in time... we do not have sufficient staff.
“Our container-examination station has 14 bays but, unfortunately, with the staff that we have, we can only assign three examination officers to assess at Port of Spain... so our efficiency is compromised by the fact that we have limited staff,” she said.
Asked how many containers are scanned, she replied “we now have operational the fixed scanner only at the Port of Port of Spain and from January to August we scanned 3,998 containers out of 23,000 containers.”
She said four scanners are functioning at transit sheds at Piarco.
Gun havoc
Marcial said scanners that were previously used at the port were donated by the United States government and they are no longer working, as they were not properly maintained.
Further, no scanner has worked since 2021.
She said an RFP was submitted to the Central Tenders Board to procure four new scanners, as she noted there is a budget of $90 million and can purchase four scanners with one costing about US$1 million.
Independent Senator Paul Richards expressed his concern and alarm over the situation, saying: “I am very disappointed in what I have heard so far, given what we are experiencing in the country at the hands of illegal guns.”
He said given the gravity of the situation, this issue is a “crisis” due to the havoc one weapon can cause to law-abiding citizens and to children. He noted data from the Strategic Security Agency (SSA) with respect to the influx of firearms into this country:
• 2017 — 8,154, valued at $100 million;
• 2019 — 9,389, valued at $119 million;
• 2021 — 11,043, valued at $144 million.
He said while the police and other agencies are doubling down on their efforts to try to stymie the illegal guns in the country, it is coming through the legal ports and causing havoc.
Webster Roy disturbed
Government Senator Nigel De Freitas noted that in 2018 the JSC was told that stationary and mobile scanners were donated by the US, and the issue then was a union leader delaying operationalisation.
Deputy comptroller Harris said the scanners were not maintained and their life span had expired.
De Freitas appeared perturbed and asked what Customs is doing, given that guns are flowing through the legal ports.
Harris said Customs is working to have the scanners replaced as quickly as possible, and agreed that action should have been taken to have them replaced in a timely manner.
“We are attempting, as we speak, to have the scanners replaced. The life span of the scanners was affected due to poor maintenance,” she said.
Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell asked whether it was “gross negligence” by the Customs Division to not ensure staff positions are filled, and that the scanners were procured and operational.
Harris replied, “No, sir, I do not accept it is gross negligence.”
She reiterated they are trying to purchase new scanners.
She added that from 2008 to present, the recommendation of the Customs and Excise Division transition to the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority has left staff in “limbo”, and the division suffered staff attrition.
She said the division can only make recommendations for the filling of vacancies and the appointment of officers, and this has been done by multiple comptrollers.
Mitchell said he does not accept this argument, and asked when was the last time a Customs employee was prosecuted.
Jacob said he cannot remember any situation within the last two years.
Moonilal questioned whether through the National Security Council, measures were taken to procure scanners through a sole select tendering process.
Harris said the permanent secretary advised that the RFP be made to the Central Tenders Board.
Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy said she was “disturbed” by the scanner issue, as a mother and minister, and went on to note that children have become “collateral damage” and were gunned down.
She asked what could be done to improve inspection, and whether Customs falling under the finance ministry should be revisited.
Jacob responded that this needs to be revisited, and there should also be amendment to the law to give the police more teeth in charging persons with trafficking of arms and ammunition.