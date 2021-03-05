Waterless misery for many in T&T

Some communities in Trinidad and Tobago don’t receive water for months and even years.
So noted Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales as he tabled the Report of the Cabinet Sub-Committee Report on the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) in the House of Representatives, at the Red House, Port of Spain, yesterday.
The report has been placed in the hands of a parliamentary Joint Select Committee (JSC) as the Government grapples with the systemic “dysfunction” at the unwieldy and debt-ridden, State-owned public utility.
“We lay this unbiased but troubling report for the reading by the affected and long-suffering national community, most of us victims of the dysfunctional system (at WASA),” Gonzales said as he tabled the 135-page report.
“It is our expectation that the parliamentary committee will delve deeper than the Cabinet committee which produced this report and will also keep an eye on the genuine efforts which are now being made to rectify, upgrade and distribute the benefits of this not-so-simple exercise,” Gonzales said.
He said citizens had endured for too long a poor and inadequate water supply. “As a water-rich country, we can and must do better,” he said.
“Prudent and efficient governance demands that this state of affairs be arrested and remedied with alacrity and a sense of purpose.
“Even more critical is the fact that WASA’s demonstrated inefficiencies and unresponsiveness have become increasingly intolerable to the national population and have been the target of much national disdain and derision,” the Minister said, adding some people were cynical about the problems at WASA ever being fixed.
He said the “fundamental imperative” to provide a consistent and reliable water supply and wastewater services to the population could no longer be delayed.
Gonzales said the transformation was not only restricted to WASA but, in light of the negative impact of global warming and changing climatic conditions, it had to involve transformation of the water sector in Trinidad and Tobago.
“In this regard, the Ministry of Public Utilities will soon submit for Cabinet’s consideration a blueprint for an Integrated Water Management Programme for the long-term sustainability of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago,” Gonzales said.
$1.59 billion debt
Gonzales said WASA’s debt—“its outstanding payables”—was currently $1.59 billion, of which some $700 million is owed to contractors and suppliers.
He said currently only an estimated 34 per cent of the population is in receipt of a 24/7 supply of pipe-borne water in the dry season, with some communities not receiving water for weeks, and in some cases months or even years.
“On any given day, there are numerous complaints about lack of water from residents in communities throughout the country. Published schedules are routinely discarded without prior notice, mainly because of system failures, and generally with no apology from the authority,” he said.
He said leak repair was reactive and road restoration works were subjected to inordinate delays. The authority’s customer service, especially to distressed customers, is a cause for “serious concern and frequent aggravation”, he said.
Asked by Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal whether the transformation process would involve the termination of WASA’s 5,000 employees, Gonzales said Government decided to appoint a strategic team of managers to drive the transformation of WASA, and he could not answer the question being posed by Moonilal.
Financially crippled
Gonzales said in its careful deliberation, the Cabinet committee found WASA was dysfunctional in terms of its corporate performance, organisational design, technical operations, financial management, corporate governance, and collective bargaining arrangements that are inimical to high levels of productivity and have compromised management’s ability to effectively manage the authority and discharge its fiduciary responsibilities.
“The dysfunctionality inherent in the organisation is manifested in, inter alia, rampant corruption, a multiplicity of illegal connections, refusal to take disciplinary action against personnel identified in audit findings, conflicts of interest with companies providing goods and services tied to unions representing workers, a general lack of accountability, incompetence, lack of strategically focused capital investments, the absence of the use of technology and systems to optimise the network’s performance, and the emasculation of in-house capacity to discharge its core functions, with an attendant over-reliance on private contractors, leading to mounting debts that have crippled the authority financially,” Gonzales said.