Police have held President of the Public Services Association Watson Duke for questioning.
This was confirmed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime) Jayson Forde tonight.
“We have an ongoing investigation and as such he was detained relative to that,” Forde said.
Forde said contrary to reports, the PSA’s headquarters on Abercromby Street was not searched by Police and documents seized.
Sources informed the Express that Duke was being questioned in connection with public statements he made a few months ago.
Asked whether this was true, Forde said he could not give additional information.
Up to 7pm, Duke was still being grilled by Police, in the presence of his attorney.
All calls to his cellphone went unanswered last night.
Duke is well known for his controversial statements.
In January, chaos broke out when Duke and PSA members met with the chief personnel officer over outstanding wage negotiations.
Police were call in to quell the tensions and Duke warned that workers had “not yet started to riot” but “based on what is going on that may soon come”.
Then last week, Duke told Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley to “shut your stink mouth”, in response to Rowley’s statement that many public servants produced “absolutely nothing when the day comes” but “collect a salary at the end of the month and make the most noise when pay is late.”
Three years ago, Duke was held for several days before being charged with the rape of a 33-year-old woman and four offences of indecent assault.
He is out $250,000 bail while the case is heard in the Port of Spain Magistrates' Court.