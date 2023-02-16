A sex scandal has erupted in what remains of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) party.
Deputy political leader of the PDP Kezel Jackson yesterday resigned from the party, claiming PDP political leader Watson Duke was not stable enough to have her genuine support.
She admitted, though, that her behaviour with Duke was morally wrong.
Duke responded later yesterday, saying that he and Jackson had been involved in a relationship and gave graphic details about their interactions.
Jackson had stated in a Facebook post earlier: “His behaviour is one that speaks first and thinks after, too impulsive and grossly disrespectful. He has made every effort to tarnish my name and public credibility. I will no longer accept or continue to lie to the public and myself.”
She said she hoped Duke seeks help, as the PDP had “such great potential (and) he could have built something great or even become the Prime Minister”.
“He needs to take some personal introspection. I am not without fault and I will accept some responsibility since my behaviour on a personal level with Mr Duke was inappropriate and morally wrong. Moving forward I thank Mr Duke for this experience to serve my country and my people,” Jackson said.
While her resignation came as a shock to members of the public yesterday, Duke claimed in an hour-long Facebook live video that this was not the first time Jackson had resigned from the party.
He said her latest resignation was “not even a real resignation”.
He said about two months ago, Jackson submitted her resignation in the PDP executive’s WhatsApp group, but subsequently withdrew it.
Duke said last Thursday, he visited the San Juan Police Station and made a report that Jackson had allegedly assaulted him physically. He posted what he said was a copy of the police report receipt on his Facebook page.
“And I also told them I want a restraining order to be taken out against her also. I’m going to the maximum distance with her,” he said.
Duke said he held no hatred for Jackson.
“As far as I understand I am a very focused guy. I have been focused all my life. Anybody who knows me knows I’m very focused as a laser beam. I don’t lose focus at all. I don’t get tied up in minor matters,” he said.
Responding to Duke in an Instagram post yesterday evening, Jackson said her only message to him was that he could head straight to Hollywood.
“Try going there. You may make some money because believe me, you’re a very good actor. The (Oscar) goes to Watson Solomon Duke. I have nothing to say. I don’t have to make a defence. You would live with that. Have a good one. And believe me, I love you dearly. I’ll continue to pray for you. Stay blessed,” she said.
‘You don’t own me’
At the launch of the PDP in Trinidad in May last year, Jackson was introduced as one of the party’s deputy political leaders.
This was before the public rift between Duke and Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly Farley Augustine.
The rift stemmed from a Facebook video Duke made, in which he claimed that the THA had abandoned 27 Tobago folk performers in New York.
Augustine subsequently clarified that the THA had assisted the group with over $400,000 in airfare and accommodation.
The spat intensified with Augustine saying Duke’s role as THA deputy Chief Secretary would be reviewed, Duke resigning as THA deputy Chief a week later, Augustine and all members of the THA resigning from the PDP in December, and several other PDP executive members resigning in the weeks that followed.
In September, Jackson came to Duke’s defence, saying that he did nothing wrong by pleading for help for the Tobago performers in New York.
She also called on Augustine to apologise to Duke over the matter.
Duke said yesterday that despite Jackson’s resignation, the PDP remained strong and was still admired, loved and desired in Tobago.
He noted that it also would not thwart the party’s progress in Trinidad.
Duke said his main goal continued to be to “take Port of Spain from the People’s National Movement” in the upcoming local government elections.
“There are many distractions but I remain focused as the political leader of the PDP. I believe I’m blessed and anointed by God for this purpose.
“And if God has blessed me and anointed me, then nobody could stop me. There is no fear in my heart,” Duke said.
“And Kezel Jackson, I love you as a human being. You must humble yourself, take some medication, stop behaving wild, stop behaving as if you own the world and you own Watson Duke. You don’t own me.”