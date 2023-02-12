Wave of violence will slow down

THE staggering wave of violence that was punctuated by 600-plus murders in 2022 did not start last year. It is a situation that has been escalating for several years. But despite 76 murders being recorded for the year so far, criminologist Darius Figuera believes that in the coming months, the rate at which people are being murdered will slow.
Speaking with the Sunday Express, Figuera said even with the number of murders recorded in 2022, he expected that this year’s murder toll will be far lower.
“The violence we witnessed in 2022 doesn’t start from there. It has its roots as far back as six years ago. Then, the transnational crime business model that was dominant in Trinidad and Tobago was the Colombian one. Since then, we have seen a change of tactics and operations, and now when you look at which model to utilise, you will see that the Mexican model is now more applicable to T&T.
What has happened is that the system that was in place and operating for so many years was disrupted due to the pandemic, and the main gangs ended up splintering. So much so, that in 2022, it was said that the Police Service had knowledge of at least 134 active gangs operating in this country,” he told the Sunday Express. “Gone are the days when it was only Rasta City and Muslim gangs. Now you have several slivers of operations. Gangs with names that most people don’t even know because some are just operating on their blocks. But the problem is, is that there exists a heavy and easy access to illegal firearms.”
Multiple attacks
He said these small gangs, already competing with one another for business and turf, now have access to all sorts of guns, especially the automatic kind.
“So these smaller gangs are now operating, with firearms, and while they have no real impact on the overall models for the illegal transnational trade, because everyone has to eat, you are seeing more instances of violence. And armed with automatic weapons, you are seeing more and more instances, where there are multiple fatalities from one attack,” Figuera said.
And while he expected the bloodshed to continue for at least the next three months, he expected that at the end of the year, it was highly possible that the country would not have recorded as many murders as in 2022.
“If the numbers remain the same, and hold true to the Mexican transnational crime model, then you are seeing the violence now as there is displacement within the ganglands of this country. So you have persons who are trying to find their footing as the old ways of doing business are not necessarily applicable. So, there is in a sense, a reorganisation from the ground up. The wave of violence you are seeing are on persons who are on the lower levels of this structure. It’s not gang leaders being killed, but the everyday members. So those who have been displaced will reign havoc for now,” Figuera said.
But eventually, you will see stability, he noted.
Closer to Jamaica
than Haiti
“It’s not a situation where we stand to become akin as to what is going on currently in Haiti. If anything, we are closer to the Jamaican model. And even with them, you are seeing that the reports of violent crimes have slowed down significantly over the last three months. If the model holds true, especially with increased efforts and operations from the Police Service, and investments in social foundations, then T&T will be in a similar situation. We will see a reduction. It will take time, and lives will sadly still be lost until then, but once we continue down this path and follow this model, then we will see stability,” Figuera said.
In 2022, then-acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob told the Express that there were an estimated 134 gangs with segments in the different parts of Trinidad and Tobago.
He identified six groups as the “main players”.
On Friday, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said ministry and law enforcement agencies under its purview have not engaged in any discussions or negotiations of any kind with reputed, suspected or known gang leaders in any attempt to broker a pact through the use of State contracts.
At the time, he was responding to a question filed by Naparima MP Rodney Charles in the House of Representatives.
“This is not the policy of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago and it has not happened,” he said.
He said the Government was aware of the current crime situation and, in particular, the issue of serious violent crimes which are mainly driven by gang activity.
He said the ministry, through law enforcement agencies, had chosen as the best approach, to enforce the relevant laws to control their activities and to implement several other strategies to mitigate and defer gang activities.